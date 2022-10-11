ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime
whbc.com

Alliance Man Still Sought 14 Months After Being Indicted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having been on the run for over a year now, the ATF continues to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Canton gang member. The reward is $5000 if you can provide info to...
ALLIANCE, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cleveland.com

Man ‘cleans up’ girlfriend after cheating allegations on both sides: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend had spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned that the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was from another man.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
beckersspine.com

Cleveland neurosurgeon pleads guilty to pharmaceutical kickback scheme

Neurosurgeon Bhupinder Sawhny, MD, on Oct. 11 pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from Avanir Pharmaceuticals in exchange for writing prescriptions for Nuedexta to people who did not need them, cleveland.com reported Oct. 11. Nuedexta is used to Pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition that causes involuntary fits of laughing or crying.
CLEVELAND, OH

