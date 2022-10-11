Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Former police chief, current councilman cites self-defense in gun incident
Former police chief and current Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes Sr. said he was defending himself Tuesday when he pulled a gun while investigating a string of burglaries in the area around McKelvey Lake.
Warren police respond to shots fired; 1 injured
Officers were told a woman had been injured after someone shot at her.
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case
Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wksu.org
Canton Police Department launches community engagement effort in area with increased crime
The Canton Police Department has launched a community engagement effort in a one square mile area of the city that’s seen an increase in violent crime. The department is using a federal grant to address this issue. Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said 68% of violent crime in the...
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro officer drops off DoorDash order after arrest of delivery driver (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer did his part to make sure a Streetsboro couple still received their DoorDash order, even after their delivery driver was jailed on a warrant. The police department shared video from a doorbell camera showing Officer Colvin dropping off a food delivery order to...
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland police officer could face discipline for making public Instagram comment about active murder case
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland police officer who responded to a homicide call should be disciplined for commenting about the active case on a public Instagram forum, the city’s Civilian Police Review Board unanimously ruled Tuesday. Patrol Officer Ta’Lor Payne, who also engaged in a spat with the victim’s...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Still Sought 14 Months After Being Indicted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having been on the run for over a year now, the ATF continues to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Canton gang member. The reward is $5000 if you can provide info to...
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
Man ‘cleans up’ girlfriend after cheating allegations on both sides: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend had spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned that the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was from another man.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The judge then set bond at $1 million for Antonio Miller. Akron police and the U.S. Marshals...
beckersspine.com
Cleveland neurosurgeon pleads guilty to pharmaceutical kickback scheme
Neurosurgeon Bhupinder Sawhny, MD, on Oct. 11 pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from Avanir Pharmaceuticals in exchange for writing prescriptions for Nuedexta to people who did not need them, cleveland.com reported Oct. 11. Nuedexta is used to Pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition that causes involuntary fits of laughing or crying.
cleveland19.com
Summit County school district launches investigation after alleged ‘school bus segregation’
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools has launched a full investigation after a student says they were separated by their race on the school bus. The student’s mother tells 19 News she is distraught over this situation. “I received a phone call from my child and they...
Akron man gets life prison sentence for fatal shooting at bar
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting another man during a fight at a Middlebury neighborhood bar in 2020. Nelson Becton, 42, will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years, county Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh...
Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe is warning people about a phone scam.
Comments / 0