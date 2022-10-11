A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO