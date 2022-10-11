Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
sciotopost.com
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
Highland County community hasn't had a single mail delivery in four months
Highland County community gets no mail deliveries for months after post office fire. Residents of Lynchburg have had to drive to another town to pick up their mail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
Pinball removed, 6,000 for parade, train track rescue
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s has released the following information:. A resident of the 10000 block of Old 62 Road reported identity theft. A deputy responded to the 1300 block of Locust Road to a report of a road rage incident. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 11. INCIDENTS. A...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Handgun Stolen in Slur of Car Thefts in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Ross County sheriff’s office is investigating a half dozen car break-ins at Sulphur Spring road overnight. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of several car break-ins around 5:30 am, when deputies arrived they talked to two people that reported that their car doors were opened and the contents inside were rummaged through.
iheart.com
Trick or Treat Date and Time Set in WCH and Hillsboro
With October now in full swing, the date and time for this year’s Trick or Treat in Washington CH has been announced. According to the Washington CH Police Department, Trick or Treat in the city of Washington CH will take place on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
Times Gazette
Cancer awareness breakfast Oct. 19 at Highland District
The McClain FFA Chapter is teaming up with Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro to boost awareness for breast cancer. They will be hosting a Break-through for Breast Cancer Awareness breakfast. The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. “With this breakfast people won’t...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Health Department Reports Catalytic Converter Theft
Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
Times Gazette
County opens fairground bids
The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened bids for a proposed new Highland County Fairgrounds building at its weekly Wednesday meeting. The building was described as a 125-foot by 225-foot by 15-foot steel building with a four-foot tall concrete wall, electrical work and a concrete slab. Nicole Oberrecht, the county’s...
Suspect in custody after stabbing Dayton PD officer
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.
Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Comments / 0