ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items

WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Times Gazette

Pinball removed, 6,000 for parade, train track rescue

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s has released the following information:. A resident of the 10000 block of Old 62 Road reported identity theft. A deputy responded to the 1300 block of Locust Road to a report of a road rage incident. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 11. INCIDENTS. A...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Handgun Stolen in Slur of Car Thefts in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Ross County sheriff’s office is investigating a half dozen car break-ins at Sulphur Spring road overnight. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of several car break-ins around 5:30 am, when deputies arrived they talked to two people that reported that their car doors were opened and the contents inside were rummaged through.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Trick or Treat Date and Time Set in WCH and Hillsboro

With October now in full swing, the date and time for this year’s Trick or Treat in Washington CH has been announced. According to the Washington CH Police Department, Trick or Treat in the city of Washington CH will take place on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Chrysler
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Cancer awareness breakfast Oct. 19 at Highland District

The McClain FFA Chapter is teaming up with Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro to boost awareness for breast cancer. They will be hosting a Break-through for Breast Cancer Awareness breakfast. The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. “With this breakfast people won’t...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Health Department Reports Catalytic Converter Theft

Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

County opens fairground bids

The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened bids for a proposed new Highland County Fairgrounds building at its weekly Wednesday meeting. The building was described as a 125-foot by 225-foot by 15-foot steel building with a four-foot tall concrete wall, electrical work and a concrete slab. Nicole Oberrecht, the county’s...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy