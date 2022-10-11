Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.

