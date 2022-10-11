Read full article on original website
Lanelle Freeman
3d ago
this is so crazy I know people who literally got evicted waiting on this money that never came who do you talk to when no one is returning calls
Reply
2
Related
260 multifamily affordable housing units coming to east McKinney in 2024
The affordable housing development will feature both apartment and townhome-style units. (Renderings courtesy Sphinx Development) A multifamily affordable housing development is set to open in east McKinney in 2024. The development, titled 380 Villas, is a product of Sphinx Development, a Dallas-based development company that specializes in affordable housing. The...
Keller decides to permanently move to a 4-day work week
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Keller is making a four-day work week permanent after a successful summer trial aimed at retaining employees and filling open positions.The schedule means the Town Hall, municipal service center and records office at the police department will continue to be closed on Fridays, with offices open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.After a four-month test period that started just after Memorial Day, 99-percent of employees on the new schedule who were surveyed responded that they liked it.The public response was also largely positive according to Director of Human Resources Marcia Reyna....
sachsenews.com
Property tax bills mailed to residents
Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Approves Neighborhood Rezoning Plan
Years of fighting over protection for a changing Dallas neighborhood finally produced a compromise Wednesday for Elm Thicket Northpark near Dallas Love Field. It sets a precedent that could spread to other Dallas neighborhoods where little old homes are being squeezed by towering new ones and affordable housing is hard to find.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Suburban Rent Increases in the Dallas Market Correlate With Pandemic
For the past two-and-a-half years, the pandemic has shaken up the ways that we live and work. The option of working from home has created less of a concern for housing choice. As a result, cities in the suburbs have been experiencing faster rent growth than the core cities they surround, a recent analysis by Apartment List confirmed.
After a Hard-Fought Battle, Dallas City Council Approves Elm Thicket/Northpark Rezoning
It was unclear whether anyone thought they “won” following a three-hour public hearing Wednesday, but legacy residents of Elm Thicket/Northpark got a “nod of respect” as the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a plan to change development standards for new home construction in their neighborhood. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’
Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
WFAA
Doctor weighs in on study about colonoscopy effectiveness
A new study cast some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies. Dr. David Winter of Dallas weighs in.
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
dmagazine.com
Hospital History: How Baylor University Medical Center Became ‘A Hospital of Great Importance’
In the late 19th century, Dallas’ population began to boom, and with the growth came more pollution and disease that spread through the dirt streets of Dallas. During this time, Parkland and the now-closed St. Paul hospitals opened. Even with these new hospitals doing their best to verify skills,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
Kaufman County delinquent tax foreclosure sales to move online
KAUFMAN, Texas — Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Kaufman County are moving from live, in-person sales to the world wide web. Starting in November, all tax foreclosure sales will exclusively be conducted online, beginning with the County’s upcoming tax sale tentatively scheduled for November 1, 2022. Tax sales...
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing Bonus
AT&T said it needs more technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Thomas Jensen/Unsplash. AT&T is struggling to find new technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas News reports that the Dallas-based company is dangling a $5,000 bonus to fill their installation and cable splicing technician jobs. The bonus is split up in parts, with $1,000 awarded after working 90 days, $1,500 at six months, and the rest given out after one year of work.
Tarrant County set to begin offering virtual option for marriage applications
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Couples planning to tie the knot in Texas are getting a technology wedding gift from Tarrant County.The County Clerk's office is set to become the first in the state to approve marriage license applications using an online video meeting, allowing them to skip the in-person trip to a county office to get the document.It's a solution for Texans in the military who have limited leave time to get a license before their wedding day, or couples who live out of state but are coming home to get married.State law used to require an in-person appearance for a...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
DeSoto Mosquito Ground Spraying Scheduled Today & Tomorrow
DALLAS (October 12, 2022) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquito samples were collected from the 75115 zip code in DeSoto, TX. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.
K12@Dallas
Schools to be closed on election day
Several Dallas ISD schools will be polling sites for the Nov. 8 general midterm election. Because community members will be allowed to enter the schools to vote, the Board of Trustees approved establishing Nov. 8 as a professional development day for teachers and a student holiday. This measure will ensure...
Comments / 5