FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Couples planning to tie the knot in Texas are getting a technology wedding gift from Tarrant County.The County Clerk's office is set to become the first in the state to approve marriage license applications using an online video meeting, allowing them to skip the in-person trip to a county office to get the document.It's a solution for Texans in the military who have limited leave time to get a license before their wedding day, or couples who live out of state but are coming home to get married.State law used to require an in-person appearance for a...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO