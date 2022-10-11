ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofflint.com

Water main upgrades on Miller Rd. cause temporary disruption to water service

FLINT, Mich.—October 14, 2022. Work crews are transitioning the side streets from the old water main to the new water main on Miller Rd. today, Friday, Oct. 14. The Water Department had planned to shut off water at small sections of notified homes, but a problem with a valve caused the water to shut off further into the neighborhood than they anticipated. Water service will be restored within 1-2 hours.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw receiving $15M for water systems

They're just 6 and 8 years-old, but they're already published authors and hosts of a podcast!. Kids Rule Awards Gala guest speaker Gabby Goodwin stops by the studio to share how she created her company Gabby Bows. TV5 Evening Weather Update: Friday, Oct. 14. Updated: 7 hours ago. TV5 Evening...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Flint, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
kisswtlz.com

Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting

A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township

The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Hose#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#The Flint Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNEM

House torn down following overnight fire

Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd. The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire. According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial...
CHESANING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Owosso house fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Grand Blanc Township park, Kayak Flint program in line for hotel tax funding

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county has given initial approval to spending hotel tax revenues to support two projects that boosters say help bring visitors to the county. Grand Blanc Township’s Creasey Bicentennial Park and Kayak Flint have received initial approval for the funding from the county Board of Commissioners and the action could be finalized next week.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy