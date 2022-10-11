Read full article on original website
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
cityofflint.com
Water main upgrades on Miller Rd. cause temporary disruption to water service
FLINT, Mich.—October 14, 2022. Work crews are transitioning the side streets from the old water main to the new water main on Miller Rd. today, Friday, Oct. 14. The Water Department had planned to shut off water at small sections of notified homes, but a problem with a valve caused the water to shut off further into the neighborhood than they anticipated. Water service will be restored within 1-2 hours.
WNEM
Saginaw receiving $15M for water systems
They're just 6 and 8 years-old, but they're already published authors and hosts of a podcast!. Kids Rule Awards Gala guest speaker Gabby Goodwin stops by the studio to share how she created her company Gabby Bows. TV5 Evening Weather Update: Friday, Oct. 14. Updated: 7 hours ago. TV5 Evening...
Massive demo program gets rolling, aims to tear down 1,910 Flint area structures
FLINT, MI -- Partners in a massive demolition program say they have secured nearly $40 million to knock down 1,910 structures in the Flint area with a focus on buildings that have been damaged by fire, that are near schools or have people living next door. The Genesee County Land...
Trailblazing Bike Tech program at Kearsley High School teaches STEM through bicycle mechanics
FLINT, MI – Kearsley High School’s newest vocational academic program was largely crowdsourced. Bike Tech instructor Jack Linn received so many bicycle donations from all around Genesee County that he eventually ran out of space to store them. Linn had posted on Facebook about starting a new curriculum...
kisswtlz.com
Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting
A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
WNEM
House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township
The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
East Village Magazine
New state park will bring “stability” and “open up the river to the community,” Michigan DNR Director says
The Flint City Council approved a resolution Monday night to allow the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to invest $30.2 million in establishing a state park along much of the Flint River. The park is envisioned to encompass 230 acres stretching approximately 3 miles east to west...
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
WNEM
Swan Valley Learning Center needs director to stay open beyond October
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Lonnie Kubik wiped away tears as she worried about families who may lose childcare soon. Kubik is the assistant director at the Swan Valley Learning Center (SVLC). “It would be devastating for sure,” Kubik said. Swan Valley Schools Superintendent Mat Mcrae said the State...
Salvation Army of Genesee County hiring bell ringers for 2022 Christmas season
FLINT, MI – The Salvation Army of Genesee County is in the process of hiring bell ringers for the upcoming 2022 Red Kettle Campaign that will begin the week of Nov. 9. Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Citadel Corps located at 211 W. Kearsley St. in downtown Flint.
Flint Board of Education’s next meeting rescheduled to Oct. 26
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education has rescheduled October’s regular meeting to the last Wednesday of the month. Normally, the regular meeting takes place one week after the Board Committee of the Whole meeting, which took place on Oct. 12. Next week, the entire board is...
WNEM
House torn down following overnight fire
Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd. The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire. According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial...
Genesee County commissioner District 5 race pits Avery against Chambers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Current District 5 county Commissioner James Avery, D-Grand Blanc, will be challenged by Republican Teri Lynn Chambers in the Nov. 8 general election. Avery is a former member of the Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education and was appointed to the county Board of Commissioners in January to replace former Commissioner Mark Young.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
WNEM
Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
abc12.com
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
Grand Blanc Township park, Kayak Flint program in line for hotel tax funding
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county has given initial approval to spending hotel tax revenues to support two projects that boosters say help bring visitors to the county. Grand Blanc Township’s Creasey Bicentennial Park and Kayak Flint have received initial approval for the funding from the county Board of Commissioners and the action could be finalized next week.
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
East Village Magazine
Addiction, life of boxer Taylor Duerr at heart of documentary with Flint roots screening Oct. 19
When Flint native filmmaker Michael Ramsdell got to know boxer Taylor “Machine Gun” Duerr at the Brighton gym where they both worked out, Ramsdell was coming off his last film project, a documentary about baseball star (also a Flint native) Jim Abbott. Ramsdell had loved doing a sports-based...
