FLINT, Mich.—October 14, 2022. Work crews are transitioning the side streets from the old water main to the new water main on Miller Rd. today, Friday, Oct. 14. The Water Department had planned to shut off water at small sections of notified homes, but a problem with a valve caused the water to shut off further into the neighborhood than they anticipated. Water service will be restored within 1-2 hours.

FLINT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO