Wheeling, WV

Potential Christmas parade entrants are already reaching out for applications

By D.K. Wright
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – If you’d like to be in the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade, you’re not alone.

“I’ve had phone calls from animal shelters, animal rescues, the Jeep Club, the veterans honor guard and many more,” said Laurie Conway, marketing and communications director for the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bands are welcome this year, playing their favorite selections.

“Holiday music, things that they’re maybe already playing for their concerts,” said Mike Howard, vice president of membership and education for the Chamber. “They don’t necessarily have to work up a whole new song.”

Any business, club, non-profit—anybody can apply.

The entry has to be about holiday and lights.

“We certainly want to have a visually appealing parade,” Conway noted. “So we want it to be in the spirit of the holiday season, and looking bright and fun and festive.”

The parade route will be slightly shorter this year, due to street construction.

But it will wrap up a bit farther down.

“It ends up over by Main Street Bank,” she said. “There’s a big tree lighting and Santa’s going to be there. That’s where the cameras will be set up. So it’ll be a really fun and festive night and we are really looking forward to partnering with WTRF to broadcast everything.”

The deadline for applications has been extended to October 28.

They are able to accommodate about 90 entrants.

WTRF- 7News

