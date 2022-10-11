Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Venezuelans expelled to Juárez with orders to leave Mexico
JUÁREZ — María de los Ángeles Croce awoke to another day of terrifying uncertainty after sleeping outside a migrant aid agency office in view of the U.S. border fence, after U.S. Border Patrol expelled her and nearly 500 other Venezuelan migrants. Dozens of Venezuelans milled about...
US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say
The Biden administration’s sweeping new export controls aimed at cutting off China from obtaining chips used in supercomputers has caused the “complete collapse” of the Communist country’s semiconductor industry, according to one expert.“This is what annihilation looks like: China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry was reduced to zero overnight,” Lidang, CEO of Hedgehog Lab, said in a Twitter thread. Rules announced by the US Department of Commerce last week restricting “US persons” from involvement in manufacturing chips in China had led to mass resignations of American executives from Chinese firms.Lidang said this had the effect of “paralyzing Chinese manufacturing overnight”,...
