WEEK AHEAD: Charter Review talks pros/cons about a mayor; unified soccer Tuesday; free golf Sunday; Green Wave athletic schedule: meetings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Related
msonewsports.com
Friday, Oct. 14th – Marblehead Pair Charged with Fraud; Beverly Farms Man Accused of Payroll Scheme – Community Notes – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Rain will gradually taper off from west to east this morning. Most of us will be dry by the lunch hour before we warm to either side of 70F this afternoon!. Moynihan Lumber – Next Friday 10/22. Community News Notes –...
frmedia.org
Election 2022: Attleboro Mayor Heroux Brings Correctional Center Experience in Challenge to Hodgson
FRCMedia is publishing stories of candidates running in the November 8 State Election. Today’s entry features Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, Democrat running for Bristol County Sheriff. He is challenging Republican incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson on November 8. You can view our complete interview with Paul Heroux on our special...
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
NECN
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours
The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
holbrookpolice.com
Holbrook Police Department Shares Road Closure Information for Town’s 150th Birthday Parade
HOLBROOK — Chief William Smith reports that, in observation of this Saturday’s parade celebrating the town’s 150th birthday, the Holbrook Police Department will enact multiple road closures in the area. On Saturday, Oct. 15, road closures will be in place for North Franklin, South Franklin, Union and...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston
"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
spectrumnews1.com
Customers visit Rotmans Furniture one last time as Worcester mainstay plans to shut its doors
WORCESTER, Mass. - This week, Rotmans Furniture announced plans to shut down after 60 years in business, but before they close their doors, customers are flocking back one last time for deals and memories. What You Need To Know. Rotmans Furniture will close early next year after more than 60...
nbcboston.com
Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community
Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy $3.5 million cyberheist report finally released #mayorkoch #quincycitycouncil #sec #fbi
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy $3.5 million cyberheist report finally released. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren. The latest Quarry exposé...
abingtonnews.org
Abington to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend
Hopefully by now the kids are in their back-to-school routine, fall decorations are up and leaves are beginning to fall. What’s left to do? Celebrate of course!. Abington Celebrates hopes everyone will mark their calendars for the upcoming Oktoberfest Weekend, October 14 – 16 for lots of family fun.
Somerville, Milton in Mass. are among best places to live, Money says
Two Massachusetts municipalities have been listed among the best places to live in the U.S., according to Money. The annual list ranks of the top places to live by looking “at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” the website states.
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Comments / 0