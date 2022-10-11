Read full article on original website
C & G rail coalition brings travelers back to old routes in new ways
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Riding the rails used to be a ticket to adventure, but over the years lines have closed and once-busy tracks are disappearing. Now a railroad company and several Mississippi towns are teaming up to bring travelers back to those old routes in a new way. We...
Tenn-Tom Waterway remains open despite Miss. River water levels sinking
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – As water levels sink on the Mississippi River, the Tenn-Tom Waterway says it is open for business. Some loads of grain have been stalled on the Mississippi due to lower water levels. However, the Tenn-Tom has not experienced the same drop. Yellow Creek Port, the Port...
Mississippi lottery announces September transfer to the state
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its September transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days...
Students at French Camp Elementary score 6th in the state on test scores
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Choctaw County school is one of the top in the state. When the Mississippi Department of Education released test scores for 640 elementary schools across the state,. French Camp Elementary was ranked 6th overall. How does a small school in rural Choctaw County...
MDE and MDHS release P-EBT cards to over 92,000 children under six
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to over 92,000 children who were under the age of six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer of 2022. P-EBT cards for those recipients...
