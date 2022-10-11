ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mississippi lottery announces September transfer to the state

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its September transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days...
MDE and MDHS release P-EBT cards to over 92,000 children under six

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to over 92,000 children who were under the age of six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer of 2022. P-EBT cards for those recipients...
