GALLERY: Great morning for flying!
VIDALIA, La. — The opening morning of the 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival was a little unpredictable, but hot air balloons still flew. Bill Cunningham decided to cancel the competition flight, where pilots would try to drop a bean bag onto a target, and let them fly or not fly from the location of their choice. Two or three pilots decided to chance a Mississippi River hop and took off from the Natchez Mall. Dozens of others headed across the river to the Concordia Recreation sports complex in Vidalia. At least two more headed on to the levee road beside Old River and flew over town back toward the Vidalia airport. So far, the forecast this weekend looks sunny with a great chance of seeing balloons in the sky.
Vintage warplanes participating in regional training clinic roar across Natchez skies, land at airport Saturday
Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
Balloon festival volunteer Moroney receives Spirit of Steckler award
NATCHEZ — Each year on the first night of the Natchez Balloon Festival, the winner of a special award is announced, the “Spirit of David Steckler Award.”. This award goes to a volunteer who exhibits the same virtues as the late David Steckler, for whom the award was named—honoring their faithful service and tireless efforts that make the balloon festival possible.
SURPRISE! Susie B. West Elementary students receive surprise balloon visit
NATCHEZ — A voice came on the intercom system at Susie B. West Elementary School at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning and said, “Students, we have a surprise for you.”. The voice was principal La’Toya Scott-Hammett, Ph.D. Class by class, kindergarten through fourth-grade students walked out onto...
Monterey gym nearly finished four months past project deadline—almost
VIDALIA, La. — Four months after the contracted deadline on Monterey High School’s new gymnasium, the gym is nearly complete but its front door is missing. Contractors have been waiting on the door for a month so they could fully enclose the building, which cannot be used for basketball games or assemblies without it.
trazeetravel.com
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Balloon information texts not working; please see Facebook page
NATCHEZ — Because of technical issues, text messages with information about when and where balloons are flying are not being sent. We are working diligently to correct the issue. In the meantime, you can find information about balloon flights on our Facebook page.
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
Louis Johnson Jr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction...
Laymen’s ministry gives to others by preparing barbecue meal for The Stewpot
NATCHEZ — The smoke was rolling at The Stewpot Wednesday morning, as about 30 members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Ministerial Association’s Laymen’s Ministry volunteered to prepare a meal of barbecued chicken to serve to Stewpot meal recipients. “We do this every year,” said Leroy White, who...
School board considering new track, turf for Vidalia and Ferriday football fields
VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, Concordia Parish School Board members voted to start a committee that would consider the feasibility of putting turf on the Ferriday and Vidalia high school football fields and surrounding them with a running track. Marco Gonzalez, who is a project supervisor with Volkert Inc.,...
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Timothy Cortez Johnson Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Timothy Cortez “Mooke” Johnson, 52, of Oak Ridge, TN, formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knoxville, TN will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.
James Miller Crouch
Funeral service for James Miller Crouch, 79, of Monterey, LA was held at Eva Church of God on Thursday, Oct.13, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6th. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program
NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.
Carlos Tremain Demby Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Carlos Tremaine Demby Sr., 41, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 8, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Schiele Officiating, burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Merit Health Natchez hosting Community Health and Safety Fair
NATCHEZ — Merit Health Natchez is hosting a Community Health and Safety Fair at the Natchez Grand Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. This event is free and designed for participants to gain useful tips and practices to be a healthier you. At 6 p.m.,...
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
