Elon, NC

uncg.edu

Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court

This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead.  Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncatregister.com

Top Five Best Places to Study in Greensboro

As N.C. A&T students prepare for midterms and exams, many are left in need of a comfortable place to study. Greensboro is home to many shops, cafes and restaurants offering free internet access, a comfortable place to focus and great food while working. Below are five of the top study...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Storage Scholars to appear on Shark Tank

Wake Forest University graduate Sam Chason founded Storage Scholars in 2017 with the goal of removing the pain points of the move-out process. Elon campus co-founders at Storage Scholars sophomore Macey Rodrigues-Cowl and juniors Jack McDonald and Nick Manuel said they were thrilled to hear the two original founders of the college moving company will be featured on an episode of ABC's Shark Tank airing Oct. 14.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women’s soccer beats Hampton for second straight conference win

Senior midfielder Abby Fusca sets a cross to a teammate during Elon’s match against Hampton University at Rudd Field on Oct. 13. Elon won 2-0. Shots filled up the stat sheet, but the Elon University women’s soccer team was only able to find the back of the net twice against the Hampton University Pirates in a 2-0 win on Thursday.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race

Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Ribbon cutting held for high school

The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
YANCEYVILLE, NC

