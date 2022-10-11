Read full article on original website
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
Lured by Social Media, Sleepy Hollow Farm Leaf Peepers Now Require Crowd Control
“I’m literally going to Vermont because of a picture i [sic] saw on social media!”. So said “lissette” in a 2019 comment on a Yankee magazine story about Pomfret’s Sleepy Hollow Farm, one of the most photographed places in the state. Judging by the dozens of...
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season. The group touts itself as Vermont’s Largest and Longest Running Haunted House. It’s an all-volunteer show performed live inside the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. They host events October...
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year. For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
Cannabis goes on sale; Midd store cashing in
Business was blooming this past weekend at downtown Middlebury’s FLŌRA, a fully licensed and permitted cannabis retail shop that opened to brisk traffic as Vermont’s cannabis retail law took effect on Oct. 1. As of that date FLŌRA was only one of three such fully licensed and permitted ventures.
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
Kingsbury breaks 'water' on Mad River withdrawal improvements
Vermont Business Magazine Kingsbury Companies “Broke Water” on a project in Warren, Vermont earlier this summer installing an inflatable dam on the Mad River. The new dam replaces an existing dam owned and operated by Sugarbush Mountain Resort Inc., supporting seasonal snowmaking operations at Lincoln Peak, that has reached its design life and has been damaged by large storms in the past.
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
Home tour of the week: a well maintained one level ranch in Milton worth $319,900 with a large yard and three bedrooms
This $319,900 ranch in Milton sits on over a acre of land and has a large kitchen. There are three bedrooms on the far side of the house and there is a large yard to garden or relax in. Bedrooms: 3. Price: $319,900. Square Feet: 1,008. HIGHLIGHTS: attached garage, one...
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
Burlington unveils Elmwood Avenue shelter pods
The 30 pods are expected to open by the end of November.
Burrows Trail has new look after summer renovations
The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago. Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder. Updated: 2...
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate
ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves. Director Colleen Ballard said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season.
