BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO