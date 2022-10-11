Clippers Believe John Wall is Primed For Resurgence

Ty Lue and the LA Clippers have helped revive the careers of multiple players, and John Wall could be next

In the last two seasons, the LA Clippers have seen numerous veterans reestablish themselves under the leadership of head coach Ty Lue. Both Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum have been open about contemplating retirement before landing with the Clippers, and veteran forward Robert Covington has spoken extensively about the love he immediately received upon arrival in Los Angeles.

With John Wall hoping to be next in line to experience this resurgence, his teammates have no doubt that he's in the right spot. When asked about their own resurgences with the Clippers, and how Wall can experience something similar, Jackson, Batum, and Covington all shared why their new teammate is primed for a major comeback.

"I'm excited to see what this brings John," Covington said. "Just bringing that love and support back. A guy that still has a lot in the tank, man. I've seen John play for a lot of years, you know being in the East. The guy that I see now, I can see that he's been through a lot, because I've been there before. But once you come out on top, and you release all of that, everything else is phenomenal."

While not an outcast before coming to the Clippers, Robert Covington was on a Portland Trail Blazers team that was treading the waters of mediocrity. Set to enter free agency that summer, Covington was experiencing a down year at the wrong time. After being traded to the Clippers, and receiving that love and support that's now reaching Wall, Covington fit in perfectly, and earned himself a nice contract extension.

The stories of Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson have been well-covered, but both players had disappointing breakups with underperforming teams before joining the Clippers, leaving them uncertain about their future in the NBA. Each experiencing a near immediate resurgence under Ty Lue, both believe the same is coming for John Wall.

"Reggie, RoCo, and I are the perfect examples," Batum said. "T-Lue is the guy. You come here, you're gonna play your game, you're gonna be great, you're gonna win, you're gonna be yourself. With a guy like [John Wall], he was one of the best point guards, one of the best passers the last 10 years in the NBA. It's been a tough couple years for him, but I'm glad he's back, I'm glad he's healthy... He's in a perfect spot. He's a good match for us, it's a good match for him, and I'm happy to have him on the team."

Jackson echoed those same sentiments, saying, "I think it’ll be good. I think this is a very accepting place. The coach is very welcoming and encouraging of your talents and how you play, so I think this is a great place for him to reestablish himself and get going and build his confidence again."

Jackson said he hasn’t needed to talk with Wall directly about what that process could look like for him, because the five-time All-Star remembers who he is.

“We just try to build him up, just try to give him positive vibes, positive energy," Jackson said. "He remembers who he is, we try to remind him who he is, but for the most part we just try to encourage him to be himself."

Consistently emerging as a key theme in each player's optimism for John Wall, head coach Ty Lue never likes to take much credit for the work his players do. When asked about the role he can play in Wall's comeback attempt, Lue spoke strictly about basketball, and why the transition will be easy for his veteran point guard.

"I think it's easy," Lue said. "The way he plays speaks for itself. Just pushing the ball, pushing the pace, can get guys in the right spots offensively, but also getting guys easy shots, that's what it's all about... That's what he's been doing. He's a perennial All-Star, so he understands how to play the game."

While he knows the stories of guys like Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Robert Covington, John Wall's belief in himself is what has him best positioned for a resurgence. When reminded of his teammate's stories, and asked if he's ready to be next, Wall shared why he know he's in the right spot.

"Oh ya, I think so," Wall said. "Just a great group of guys around here, great organization, I'm really cool with a lot of the guys before I got here. Just me, just playing my game, come here be myself. Be a point guard, be a floor general, and bring my leadership here."