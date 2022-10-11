Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim

Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Kataunia Godat as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Godat, 22 years old, was driving an ATV at the time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near the intersection of 57th Street South and 3rd Avenue South just after 8 p.m.

Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.

Alexis Manning has created a GoFundMe to help Godat's family - it states:

As you can imagine this has been an incredibly difficult time for Tara, Gracie, Faith and the rest of her family and friends as they navigate the loss of someone they loved very much. While we cannot take away the pain of their loss, as a community we can step up and help ease the finanical burden of funeral costs, meal coverage and lost wages during this difficult time.

Sheriff Slaughter said the cause of death was blunt force trauma injuries, and the manner of death was accident.

We will update you if we get more information.



