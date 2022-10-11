ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
VIDEO GAMES
peerj.com

biomonitoR: an R package for managing ecological data and calculating biomonitoring indices

Biodiversity, Bioinformatics, Ecology, Data Science, Freshwater Biology. Bioassessment, Decision-making tools, Ecological indicators, Environmental management, Functional metrics, Taxonomic indices. © 2022 Laini et al. Licence. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. Fosway identifies Strategic Challengers as companies that provide a rich and broad set of capabilities that meet the needs of complex, global enterprise customers, more so than most other solutions on the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005256/en/ Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#Virtual Sex#Roblox Corp#Reuters#Discord Snap Inc#Meta Platforms Inc
US News and World Report

Activists in UK Court After Soup Thrown at Van Gogh Picture

LONDON (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest...
PROTESTS
getnews.info

Design Bundles Gives Christmas a Special Touch with Personalized Santa Sacks

London, UK – October 15, 2022 – We’re moving merrily into the most wonderful time of the year and are excited to make Christmas 2022 magical and fun, with memories to last a lifetime. Although money worries are on everyone’s mind this year, Design Bundles, the leading digital design marketplace for creatives, are here to help! With their best-selling Santa Sack SVGs, Design Bundles can help you give Christmas that added, personalized touch, to make the Yuletide just a little more special.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour

It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy