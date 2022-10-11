Read full article on original website
Jeff Barnaby, Indigenous director of ‘Blood Quantum,’ dead at 46
Jeff Barnaby, an Indigenous writer and director known for “Blood Quantum“ and “Rhymes for Young Ghouls,” died Thursday, his publicist said. He was 46. Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, the Los Angeles Times reported. Barnaby was born Aug. 2, 1976,...
Hundreds of Venezuelans expelled to Juárez with orders to leave Mexico
JUÁREZ — María de los Ángeles Croce awoke to another day of terrifying uncertainty after sleeping outside a migrant aid agency office in view of the U.S. border fence, after U.S. Border Patrol expelled her and nearly 500 other Venezuelan migrants. Dozens of Venezuelans milled about...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
BBC
Newcastle artist creates huge floor mural on disused quayside bus lane
A street artist has created a huge, 90-metre (300ft) floor mural along a city's quayside. Alex Mulholland painted the work on the disused bus lane by the River Tyne over three weeks. The mural is "the longest pavement art installation in Newcastle and to our knowledge in the UK", business...
Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Closed early-access product Relay raises $5M seed round to ‘tackle collaborative workflows’
If you’re joining us at Disrupt next week, here’s an incentive for turning up early — we’re recording our podcasts live onstage, and you can be in the audience! Fun fun fun! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Automation nation: Jacob Bank knows...
peerj.com
biomonitoR: an R package for managing ecological data and calculating biomonitoring indices
Biodiversity, Bioinformatics, Ecology, Data Science, Freshwater Biology. Bioassessment, Decision-making tools, Ecological indicators, Environmental management, Functional metrics, Taxonomic indices. © 2022 Laini et al. Licence. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in...
Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. Fosway identifies Strategic Challengers as companies that provide a rich and broad set of capabilities that meet the needs of complex, global enterprise customers, more so than most other solutions on the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005256/en/ Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Activists in UK Court After Soup Thrown at Van Gogh Picture
LONDON (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest...
getnews.info
Design Bundles Gives Christmas a Special Touch with Personalized Santa Sacks
London, UK – October 15, 2022 – We’re moving merrily into the most wonderful time of the year and are excited to make Christmas 2022 magical and fun, with memories to last a lifetime. Although money worries are on everyone’s mind this year, Design Bundles, the leading digital design marketplace for creatives, are here to help! With their best-selling Santa Sack SVGs, Design Bundles can help you give Christmas that added, personalized touch, to make the Yuletide just a little more special.
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
