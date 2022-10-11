Swimming in UNESCO-protected canals. Breaking into historic sites. Driving down the world's most famous staircase. And just when you thought that was as bad as it gets: smashing priceless sculptures in a fit of pique.As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news of visitors behaving badly in Italy just kept coming.In June, two American tourists caused $25,000 worth of damage to the Spanish Steps in Rome, when they pushed -- and then threw -- their scooters down them.Think that's bad? In May, a Saudi visitor drove his rented Maserati down the travertine staircase, fracturing two...

