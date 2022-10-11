California man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions back behind bars ahead of sentencing

Read full article on original website
Related
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Mass. correction officer has made ‘unbelievable recovery’ after severe beating from inmate
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Matthew Tidman, a Massachusetts correction officer, has made an “unbelievable step forward in his recovery” after he was attacked by an inmate in the medium-security facility back in August. Tidman, 36, suffered injuries that were, at the time, considered life-threatening. Now nearly 2 months...
WCVB
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
Utah fugitive arrested in Vermont is person of interest in NH homicide
A Utah fugitive who was arrested by police in Vermont on Wednesday is said to be a person of interest in the unsolved April homicide of a New Hampshire couple, according to the South Burlington Police Department. New Hampshire detectives spotted Logan Clegg, 26, walking along Williston Road in South...
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
Nearly 60 officers denied recertification by Mass. police licensing agency
Nearly 60 law enforcement personnel in Massachusetts were denied recertification through a police licensing commission, according to data presented Thursday morning at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission meeting. The names of 57 officers who have been denied recertification have not been released publicly, and the commission has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Massachusetts?
This is something I can't say I have ever done before. Because who has time to jump into a pile of rubbish on a normal day? Some find it well worth their time so maybe it's just me. Since I happen to know a few people that actually do this once in a blue moon or on a daily basis.
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Judge orders 2 suspects from Holyoke narcotics raid held without right to bail
HOLYOKE — The two men arrested last week during a narcotics raid on Nonotuck Street where police found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and several weapons were ordered held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing Friday in Holyoke District Court. Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon,...
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Bristol Police Officer Alec Lurato fatally shot man who killed fellow officers
Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting that took the lives of two Bristol, Connecticut officers earlier this week, disclosing to the public for the first time that it was a third policeman at the scene who, while injured by gunfire, killed the man responsible for his colleagues’ deaths.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Were cannabis regulators left in the dark about Holyoke death?
IT TOOK EIGHT MONTHS after Lorna McMurrey died after working a shift at a Holyoke cannabis cultivation facility for the circumstances of her death to be publicly reported. Comments made by state cannabis regulators Thursday suggest that, astonishingly, they might have been just as in the dark as the public.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
Andrew T. Wagner recalled as male victim of domestic abuse during his killer’s sentencing
“2,950 - the number of days my parents and family waited for a trial to begin,” Cristaldi read. “2,966 days, the number of days it took for Fernandes to get convicted. 3,077 days or 8 years 5 months and 7 days … the timeframe we have been waiting for sentencing to finally get true justice for my brother.”
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0