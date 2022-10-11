Read full article on original website
Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens
Canada's visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
A Private Initiative Has Been Formed To Address The Crisis At The U.S. Southern Border
More than 2 million migrants have crossed our border in the last year alone and our border communities are not prepared to handle this influx. At the same time, hundreds of communities across America have opened their arms to migrants by declaring themselves a “Sanctuary” and it’s time for these communities to share in the burden of this border crisis.
A must-read epic magic fantasy series, Code of Rainbow, continues to increase in popularity as it unveils plans for book #4 around Christmas 2022
Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.
Flight Mart announces electric motorcycle that charges quickly in 6 minutes
Flight Mart, a Singaporean company, announced the launch of four electric motorcycles that can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers. Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week to be held in November
The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will be held at Shanghai Exhibition Center from November 10th to November 14th, 2022. Building an important international art trade center and accelerating the trade of hundreds of billions of cultural relics and the formation of the scale of the art industry are important strategic arrangements of the “SHANGHAI CULTURE” brand as well as the development goals put forward in the “50 Articles of Shanghai Cultural Creativity”. Since 2019, Shanghai has held three consecutive “International Artwork Trade Months”. Each year it attracts more than 100 global art institutions to participate, holding more than 100 art activities in a concentrated manner and sealing over 10 billion art trade deals. The concentration, identification, and global influence of Shanghai’s art industry have been significantly enhanced as a result of such events.
Cell Therapy Technology Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Cell-Based Therapies Focused on Treating Cancer Driving Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cell Therapy Technology Market by Process, by Cell Type, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cell therapy technology market size is estimated to be USD 14,532.1 million in 2021 and is expected to witness...
Cryostat Market Industry Size worth $2.8 Billion by 2027
The cryostat market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. In the pioneering years of cryogenics, cryostats were used as containers for liquefied gases. The invention of the first performing cryostat is generally accredited to Sir James Dewar; therefore, cryostats containing cryogenic fluids are now called dewars.
Turkey Steel Market Report 2022: Rising Investments by Leading Authorities for Infrastructural Development Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Turkey Steel Market, By Type (Flat and Long), By Product (Structural Steel, Prestressing Steel), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical Appliance, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Turkey steel market is projected to grow at a formidable rate...
Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Dengue Vaccine Candidate in EU and Dengue-Endemic Countries
TAK-003 Recommended for the Prevention of Dengue Disease Caused by Any Dengue Virus Serotype in Individuals Four Years of Age and Older in the EU and in Dengue-Endemic Countries Participating in the EU-M4all Procedure. Positive Opinion for TAK-003 Based on 4.5 Years of Safety and Efficacy Data from Pivotal Phase...
Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Initiatives to Increase Coffee Production in Saudi Arabia Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Saudi Arabia coffee market share was valued at US$ 1,575.52 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,220.70 million...
Latin Metals: Prospect Generator in South America, CEO Clips Video
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets in South America. Elyssia Patterson sat down with BTV to tell us about their success. If you cannot view...
Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035
With the increase in the number of infections and diseases around the globe, it has become necessary for the medical practitioners to undertake analysis in a more dynamic and effective manner. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market - Distribution by Target Indications (Acute Repetitive Clusters, Anaphylaxis, COVID-19, Dry Eye...
Iraq war veteran who volunteered to fight with Ukrainian military dies after recent Russian attack, reports say
"He was always willing to help. He was a hard worker, and he certainly cared about his family," Dane Patridge's father told WaPo.
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
European University to Fund Core One Labs' Akome Advanced Neurogenesis Stimulation Studies
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.
Allergies: How They Occur and Why They Sometimes Disappear
Allergies occur when an individual’s immune system reacts to any substance, including dust, pollen or animal fur, flagging the substance as dangerous and attacking it as a protective measure. When the body attacks the substance, referred to as an allergen, it prompts the immune system to release IgE antibodies. This in turn prompts the release of histamine, which causes an allergic reaction that results in swelling, redness and itching. In extreme cases, allergic reactions can lead to death.
Will Britain’s prime minister outlast lettuce with googly eyes?
Will U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss last in the position longer than the estimated 10 days it takes for a head or lettuce wearing googly eyes to go bad? We’ll tell you where to watch and find out.
