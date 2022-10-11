Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
WCAX
Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season. The group touts itself as Vermont’s Largest and Longest Running Haunted House. It’s an all-volunteer show performed live inside the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. They host events October...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar available
The cover photo of the ’23 calendar features a snowshoe hare nestled among dense young conifers, the hare’s preferred cover. This widespread but elusive species benefits from the department’s active management of state lands to the maintain the young forest habitat on which it and many other species depend, work that is supported by federal Pittman-Robertson funds derived from the excise tax on firearms and other sporting equipment.
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
vermontjournal.com
Raising bear cubs
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
WMUR.com
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
Centre Daily
Student injured in fall down mountain on class field trip, New Hampshire officials say
A student was injured while scaling New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the world, according to state officials. While hiking the peak on a school field trip, the student was injured after sliding down a flat boulder on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The student’s injuries were not life-threatening.
WMUR.com
Officials concerned about flood potential in White Mountains ahead of busy weekend for tourism
CONCORD, N.H. — Heavy rain moving through New Hampshire is leading to continued concerns about flooding and other hazards it may leave behind. A flood watch is in effect for most of the state. >> Weather alerts. Some communities could see three inches of rain before it tapers off,...
WCAX
Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater. Local high-tech startup Beta Technologies parked its mobile aircraft simulator at Essex High School this week with the goal of inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Burlington airport’s...
WCAX
Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
WCAX
Building a Workforce: Vt. trying to bolster ranks of home construction workforce
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As a shortage of workers hampers the construction of new homes, Vermont companies are working overtime to find more employees who didn’t initially choose a career in the building trades. Vermont has a housing crisis but lacks the construction workforce to build them. The Vermont...
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Zuckerman and Benning debate for Lt. Governor post. USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients. A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. Updated: 5 hours ago. After months of delays,...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
WCAX
WATCH: Candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor debate on WCAX
The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago. Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder. Updated: 1...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
