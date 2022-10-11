Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
A Ballot Questions explainer with the MD Daily Record's Bryan Sears
Election Day (Tuesday, November 8) is just 22 days away. In addition to choosing candidates for statewide offices and Congress, Maryland voters will decide several issues that have been put to referendum. And Baltimore City voters will also have several ballot questions that pertain exclusively to the city government. One...
wypr.org
Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes
Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
Comments / 0