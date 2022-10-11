ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pipyJ_0iV2zJO900

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted.

Evansville Fire Department averages 30 runs a day, officials say

A little over ten minutes after their initial post, Kenergy confirmed power was restored to all customers in the area. Energy officials say the cause behind the outage was a semi-truck which had torn down a service wire.

UP NEXT: T ri-State native makes Broadway debut

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, KY
County
Webster County, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Union County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Industry
Webster County, KY
Government
City
Webster, KY
Union County, KY
Sports
Webster County, KY
Sports
wevv.com

Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared

LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wkdzradio.com

Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire

A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WEHT/WTVW

Temporary signals planned at Spottsville Bridge

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC officials say starting October 14, drivers on US 60 in Spottsville should expect the installation of temporary traffic signals on the new bridge. KYTC says the contractor will be making preparations for the removal of the old truss. Officials say the work should last for one day. Timely traffic advisories for the […]
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire

Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy