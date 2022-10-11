Milwaukee Bucks executive vice president John Steinmiller, whose career spanned both of the team's NBA championships, dies at 73

Milwaukee Bucks executive vice president John F. Steinmiller died Tuesday at age 73 after a short fight with cancer.

Steinmiller had been synonymous with the organization, beginning his career with the franchise in 1970 when he was still a student at Marquette University. In his more than 50 years with the Bucks, he served in many roles from his part-time beginnings to serving in the front office.

He began as an administrative assistant and eventually moved into the role of public relations director in 1972, becoming the youngest person in professional sports in that job.

He spent more than 30 years as executive vice president of business operations.

Steinmiller celebrated his 50th anniversary with the team in the 2019-20 season and was on hand for both championships in franchise history.

"It was never just a job for him – it was our family," said his son John Henry Steinmiller, who is now the senior director of media relations for the Chicago Blackhawks. "And he made us a part of it and he made us a part of that whole family experience with the team and everything. It was always so special.

"It was just so much a part of our lives and it was great. He was the best dad. There's nothing I could say that would do it justice. He made that team part of our lives and it was always very special for us."

John H. credited his early Saturday mornings with his dad in the Bucks offices for helping him find his career path, which included nine years in the Milwaukee Brewers' public relations office.

In fact, Steinmiller's old office at the MECCA Arena is a memory former television play-by-play man Jim Paschke recalled on Tuesday – noting that he would see Steinmiller's light on regardless of time of evening, or in the early hours of the morning.

"He was brilliant on a level to be able to show most people the ropes on some level – he could show anybody something about the game of basketball and the business of basketball," Paschke said. "I'd be hard pressed to think of somebody that he wasn't able to help in some way. That was his brilliance.

"But more than that, he was just a remarkable human being. Outward thinking, outward living, it was about other people and he was very consistent with that. One of the finest people that I would have ever hoped to know."

The team released a statement that read, in part, "The Milwaukee Bucks organization is heartbroken by the passing of team icon John F. Steinmiller.

"More than his impressive résumé, John was one of the most kind, humble and loyal people that you could be lucky enough to know He was adored, appreciated and respected by his colleagues and Bucks fans alike. We send our deepest condolences to John's wife, Corrine, their children, John and Mary Kate, and their entire family. The Bucks will always be grateful to John for his long devotion to the organization. He will be missed."

Steinmiller is survived by his wife, Corinne (Nierman), son John H. Steinmiller, daughter Mary Kate and granddaughter Nola James, along with his siblings Fr. Alex Steinmiller, Willy Steinmiller, Helene Fearon, Nell Trainor, Fred Steinmiller, Francis Steinmiller and Alice Quinones.

A Whitefish Bay resident for more than 30 years, Steinmiller was born in Evanston, Illinois, before growing up in Mount Prospect, Illinois. He attended St. Viator High School before enrolling at Marquette and graduating with a degree in journalism in 1970.

He also had a big role in the creation of the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund with former Bucks radio play-by-play voice Eddie Doucette and former player and broadcaster Jon McGlocklin.

McGlocklin recalled meeting Steinmiller as the Marquette student was changing the letters of the marquee above the Bucks' offices and the stories flowed from there, from the original MACC fund meetings to setting up the 1977 All-Star game together at the MECCA arena to watching Steinmiller clean the broadcast table after a Marquette game so McGlocklin could set up.

"I would say this -- he is one of the finest people I've ever known," McGlocklin said. "One of the most hardworking, dedicated, motivated guys that always propped up other people. I'm telling you, those are the words I would use for him alive or as he's passed.

"I have such good feelings and memories of John Steinmiller, and I don't call him that. He's 'Steiny.' That's what comes out of my heart."

Steinmiller also served on many community boards, including a term as chairman of Visit Milwaukee, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Milwaukee, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the Milwaukee Bucks foundation, YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Urban Day School.

"He was indefatigable," Paschke said. "I'll use a big word to describe a big guy. He had endless energy, boundless enthusiasm.

"You point out something very important – he spent everything he had on the Bucks and then he found another round of that for everyone else. He was well-acknowledged and well-appreciated for that, I believe. It was truly remarkable to witness that part.

"That's how he rolled: He worked until the job was done and then he found other jobs to do on top of that. Truly a remarkable person and he touched so many people across so many different landscapes in this city and this state that it's incredibly remarkable."

He is a member of the St. Viator athletics hall of fame and earned the Professional Achievement Award from the J. William and Mary Diederich College of Communications at Marquette University.

"John was my friend, colleague and one of my most trusted advisors," Herb Kohl, the former Bucks owner and senator, said in a statement. "He was respected and loved by every employee of the Bucks. Our ticket holders looked forward to seeing him at every game. I would refer to him – and the community regarded him – as the all-time, Mr. Milwaukee Bucks.

"Most importantly, he was a magnificent family man to his wife, children and grandchild. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St. in Milwaukee. A memorial mass will begin at 2 p.m. A private celebration of life will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Major Goolsby’s, 340 W. Kilbourn Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Steinmiller’s name to the MACC Fund at www.maccfund.org or the Kinship Community Food Center at www.kinshipmke.org .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Bucks executive vice president John Steinmiller, whose career spanned both of the team's NBA championships, dies at 73