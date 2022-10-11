Read full article on original website
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast
Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
Britney Spears Says Father Jamie Spears Of Treated Her 'Like A Dog' Amid Conservatorship
Britney Spears is speaking out yet again, accusing her family of behaving abusively in the early days of her career and amid her 13-year-long conservatorship. On Tuesday, October 11, the “Stronger” artist took to her Instagram page with a poignant post, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of treating her “like a f**king dog” while acting as her conservator.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan has rushed to court after the pop star said she heard about him dealing cocaine from multiple people throughout her life, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan and his attorney have gone back before a New York judge to fight...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
'Extremely Paranoid': Michael Jackson's Meltdown At Scientology Center With Lisa Marie Presley Exposed By Ex-Church Leader Enlisted To 'Convert' Pop Star
A former senior executive within the Church of Scientology detailed the strangest celebrity encounter he ever had in an explosive new book hitting shelves next week, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming it was with pop legend Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Mike Rinder had a central role in the church on the board of directors, often addressing matters for the controversial religion during his time with the organization from 1982 to 2007."I became the go-to person in Scientology for Lisa Marie Presley during her marriage to Jacko," Rinder wrote in an excerpt from his new memoir, A Billion...
Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries
In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala
Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
Olivia Wilde: ‘People assume I have abandoned’ my kids
Olivia Wilde is clapping back at haters who think she has “abandoned” her two children. The actress told Elle in her November 2022 cover story, published Thursday, that she gets slammed when she’s “photographed not with” son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. “I share custody of my kids with my ex,” she clarified, referencing Jason Sudeikis. “People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director, 38, continued. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” Wilde explained that the public doesn’t see her with...
Olivia Wilde responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' drama, shifts focus to film's message
Olivia Wilde is addressing the drama behind her recent film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue, Wilde, who directs and stars in the movie, talked about her "disappointment" over the conversations about the film offscreen instead of the film's message.
Hugh Jackman returned to set of new film days after father’s passing
Hugh Jackman surprised fans at the Hamptons International Film Festival when the “X-Men” star showed up unannounced for a Q&A following a screening of his latest movie, “The Son.” A source told us the making of the movie — about a man struggling to care for his teen son — “was incredibly difficult for Jackman as his own father, Christopher John Jackman, tragically passed at 84 during [the film’s] shooting.” The source added, “Jackman returned to set just three days following his loss, and he mentioned during his sit-down with Hamptons artistic director David Nugent that he could ‘feel his father’s presence’ with...
