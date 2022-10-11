Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values
ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient
No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at rally with Republican senators - as polls shows him neck-and-neck with Democrat rival Warnock despite abortion claims
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker told a strange story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at a rally with GOP heavyweight senators, as polls show he is neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A new Emerson College/The Hill poll found 48 percent of respondents planned to vote for Warnock, 46...
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
‘Scare the Hell Out of Them … Should Do the Trick’: Oath Keepers Jurors Shown Planning, Recruiting Messages from Florida Leader Ahead of Jan. 6
Jurors in the high-profile case against Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the siege at the U.S. Capitol saw messages from the group’s Florida leader on Thursday, as prosecutors sought to support the theory that top leadership recruited and prepared for violence in Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6.
Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness
Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
Trump backs Herschel Walker in abortion scandal: ‘He has true greatness in his future’
Former President Donald Trump isn’t backing down from his support of Herschel Walker. The Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces a stunning report from The Daily Beast claiming that Mr Walker paid for an abortion for a woman he was in a relationship with in 2009. The woman provided a receipt for the procedure and an image of a personal check from Mr Walker to the publication, as well as a “get well soon” card signed by the candidate.
Jan. 6 committee just obtained 1 million Secret Service docs — plans to drop the hammer at hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing on Thursday will cover new material provided by the Secret Service revealing that former President Donald Trump was "repeatedly alerted to brewing violence" on Jan. 6, according to The Washington Post. The Secret Service provided over one million electronic communications to congressional...
Trump Tries to Shift Focus to Herschel Walker’s Future Following Abortion Payment Report
Former President Donald Trump has come out swinging in defense of Herschel Walker, his pick to represent Georgia in the Senate, after The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. “Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the...
Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen
In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
Mother of Herschel Walker’s child says he paid for abortion, he denies knowing her
Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the Daily Beast’s earlier...
Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Says She Also Had His Child
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed reproductive rights throughout his senatorial campaign in Georgia, denied he had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and also denied he knew who she was. Thing is, she apparently shares a child with him, according to The Daily Beast who first broke the story on Monday about the abortion payment claim.
"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise's Actions on Jan. 6 Revealed in New Footage
The top two House Republicans were among a group of congressional leaders trying to call in help to assist with quelling the riot.
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
