Read full article on original website
Related
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’
Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes
Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”. In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester
Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first baby with Tom Pelphrey, also talked about some of her pregnancy cravings so far in a series of Instagram Stories Kaley Cuoco is opening up about some of the ups and downs of her pregnancy so far. On Tuesday, the Flight Attendant actress, 36, shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Later in the day, Cuoco shared some of the special moments from her pregnancy thus far on her Instagram Story. Cuoco poses...
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
TODAY.com
Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments
Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are excited for their next chapter. The pregnant Flight Attendant actress shared new photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Thursday, days after revealing she's expecting a daughter with her Ozark actor beau. In the first photo, the couple poses together with...
tvinsider.com
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
Pregnant Mandy Moore’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: Photos
Bun in the oven! Mandy Moore is expanding her family with Taylor Goldsmith – and she’s giving glimpses into her baby bump progress!. Moore first confirmed the news that she and her husband were expecting baby No. 2 in June 2022, following the series finale of her hit NBC Series This Is Us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Look Back at 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Victoria F.'s Exes
One thing you should know about me is, that while I love The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, I LIVE for Bachelor in Paradise. There is just something about seeing my former favorite contestants down on the beaches of Mexico looking for love (...and clout) that makes me look forward to every Monday night.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar After 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and yoga instructor Alex Farrar are engaged. He revealed on Sunday, October 2, that he popped the question in San Diego. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he wrote via […]
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Finalize Divorce 7 Months After Split
Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce, marking an end to their almost 4-year marriage (7 if you count their first “unofficial” wedding) and 12-year relationship. The judgment for Katie and Tom’s divorce was entered on Oct. 12, per legal documents obtained by UsWeekly. The documents also stated that the former couple are splitting the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles home, which they sold in August for $2 million, and will be dividing up their other assets according to whose name is attached to the items.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Is Headed to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
As if the reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couldn't get any more exciting, Jamie Lee Curtis plots a surprise appearance. New reports reveal the legendary Hollywood actress will be sitting down with the RHOBH cast for Part 1 of the upcoming Season 12 reunion, which none of the Bravo stars saw coming.
Gabby Windey: Val Chmerkovskiy and I Are Working Ourselves ‘To Death’ Every Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Leaving it all on the dance floor! Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy have been at the top of the leaderboard for three weeks in a row on Dancing With the Stars — but it hasn't been easy. "I think there's been a little bit of pressure all of these weeks knowing that we're sharing the […]
Prevention
Celebrities Are Losing It Over Kaley Cuoco’s Emotional Baby News With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco may be famous for portraying Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but she is about to embark on her most important role yet: becoming a mother. On October 11, The Flight Attendant actress announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child together. In a series of photos documenting the beginning of her pregnancy, Kaley also revealed the couple will welcome a baby girl sometime in the next year.
Dorinda Medley on Possible ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast: ‘If You Hear Something, Call Me!’
Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is staying mum on whether she’s apart of Bravo’s mysterious “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff, but she’s open to the idea. “I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you,” Medley told Variety at BravoCon. “I’ve heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted ‘RHONY’] than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween.” When asked if she wants to participate in the “Legacy” spinoff, Medley said “of course.” “Listen, I never wanted...
‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Trailer: Two Weddings Are Better Than One!
BravoCon is all about the Bravo family, so it’s fitting that some big Family Karma news just dropped! Bravo’s first docuseries to feature an all-Indian cast will return with a brand-new season on Sunday, November 6 at 9PM ET/PT. In case you’re not familiar, the show follows a dynamic group of friends in Miami trying to navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional, hilarious, and meddling families. For existing and soon-to-be fans of the show, the Season 3 trailer is enticing! This season will feature not just one, but two over the top...
Comments / 0