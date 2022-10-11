Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

Read full article on original website
Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Iowa has 167 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Iowa using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Woodbury County officials consider setback distances for CO2 pipeline
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials are looking at amending the zoning ordinance to address potential hazards of liquid pipelines. In response to Navigator Heartland Greenway and Summit Carbon Solution projects bringing pipelines throughout Woodbury County, the Board of Supervisors wants local rules in place to protect from hazards.
Will November’s election show the hidden potential of young voters?
Voter Suppression is Violence by coolrevolution on Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. With the November election just weeks away, communities are working to ensure that neighbors, friends, and loved ones are ready when the polls open. Young city residents are not only working to prepare city residents to navigate the voting process, but also represent a powerful voting block all their own. It’s something that members of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) have realized as the group conducts its own voter outreach efforts.
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
Earlier this year, a food-safety inspector cited Des Moines’ Zora Bar Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, for 17 violations, such as a number of food items the inspector said were “covered with what appears to be mold.” (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals)
Counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Critical fire weather conditions exist for today in the area
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity. This includes the counties of: Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, and Faribault. Officials ask...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-six) (nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000. NORTH5. 11-21-25-26-31 (eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $27,000. Pick 3. 2-3-0 (two, three, zero) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000.
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
