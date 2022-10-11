ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Springfield, MO
myozarksonline.com

Trespassing and assault

A man from Macks Creek is being held without bond after his arrest on Friday in Camden County. According to paperwork filed by Camdenton Police, officers responded to a call at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54 in Camdenton, where 27-year-old Garrett L Moores was allegedly causing a disturbance. Moores had previously trespassed from the business, and when he was told that law enforcement was being called he ran outside. Moores was found by police after he got into a car at a nearby business, which then pulled in front of a patrol car and stopped. Moores was allegedly actively resisting and refused to follow the officer’s orders, yelling for a supervisor and for the officer’s name and badge number. He was taken to the Camden County Detention Center and allegedly spit on personnel and was cursing at the staff. Moores was charged with assault, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
CAMDENTON, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Find Remains in Springfield

Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Arrest Suspect after Car Chase, Standoff

A man is in custody following a car chase and hours long standoff in Springfield. Authorities were called to a home near Bennett and Kansas Thursday afternoon for a well-being check. Witnesses reported a domestic disturbance after the suspect allegedly made some remarks about domestic abuse. Reports say when police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

Charges Filed in Taney County Cold Case

The Missouri State Highway Patrol credits new technology and forensic evidence with linking a Kansas man to the sexual assault of two women in Taney County 30 years ago. The Taney County Prosecutor charged 61 year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down a fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since this story aired, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers confirmed the felony warrant issued for Lencorya Grady Jr. on a second-degree murder charge has been recalled. Investigators say Lencorya Grady Jr. has been eluding arrest by the U.S. Marshals and could be hiding out in the Kansas City area. The 22-year-old is still wanted on an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Forsyth, Mo. woman accused of stealing thousands from law firm in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Forsyth, Mo., is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Krystal Snow is charged with stealing at least $25,000 from Garrett Law Firm in Hollister, where she was a secretary. Investigators show the law firm reported the crime. Josh Garrett told officers Snow had stolen money she should have been depositing into the bank on behalf of the firm. Investigators say after several conversations with the bank and an internal audit, it appeared Snow was only depositing checks into the account, but not cash given to the firm.
HOLLISTER, MO

