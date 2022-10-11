A man from Macks Creek is being held without bond after his arrest on Friday in Camden County. According to paperwork filed by Camdenton Police, officers responded to a call at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54 in Camdenton, where 27-year-old Garrett L Moores was allegedly causing a disturbance. Moores had previously trespassed from the business, and when he was told that law enforcement was being called he ran outside. Moores was found by police after he got into a car at a nearby business, which then pulled in front of a patrol car and stopped. Moores was allegedly actively resisting and refused to follow the officer’s orders, yelling for a supervisor and for the officer’s name and badge number. He was taken to the Camden County Detention Center and allegedly spit on personnel and was cursing at the staff. Moores was charged with assault, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO