King Charles is ‘devastated’ by his fallout with Prince Harry, ‘hopeful’ for ‘a reconciliation’: author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Not Attend King Charles’s Palace Reception
On September 18, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host members of the royal family and world leaders for a reception ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. They will not, however, be hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. People reports that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially...
Meghan Markle news – Prince Harry & duchess’ ‘treatment’ of King Charles left Queen Camilla ‘hurt & very upset’
QUEEN Camilla is "very sorry" for King Charles after the treatment he got from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Biographer to the Royal Family, Angela Levin, spoke with Sky News and claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “very upset” with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt
Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Camilla Parker Bowles Spit Into Her Tea Over Prince Harry’s Suggestion of How They Should Heal Rift, Royal Author Claims
According to a new book, Prince Harry wanted to heal his family's rift but the way he wanted to do it garnered quite a reaction from King Charles and Camilla.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now Seen as ‘Rivals’ to King Charles After Releasing Their Photos, Expert Says
Find out what an author and University of London professor has claimed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex trying to 'rival' King Charles and other royals with their actions.
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
Queen Camilla will be taking her place beside the King. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023, and confirmed that the Queen Consort, 75, will be honored during the service. "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', says former Kensington Palace press secretary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's Coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', a former Kensington Palace press secretary has said. Dr Ed Perkins told Good Morning Britain today that it is unclear whether the Duke, 38,...
‘The Crown’ Explores Prince Philip’s Rumored Affair With Penny Knatchbull
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There have long been rumors that Prince Philip had affairs—and now The Crown is going there, with a report in The Sun suggesting that the new series of the hit Netflix show will depict a romance between Prince Philip and his close friend Penny Knatchbull when it debuts on Nov. 9.
Meghan Markle Clashed With Palace Staff Due to Her Working Style? Prince Harry's Wife Reportedly Expected 'Immediacy,' Wanted 'Everything Done Now'
Meghan Markle was accused of bullying palace aides, which she denied. A new book claimed that there were indeed clashes between the Duchess of Sussex and the staffers. Meghan Markle Allegedly Wanted To Be The 'Queen Bee'. Prince Harry's wife hit the ground running when she married into the royal...
What Rift? King Charles Keeps Special Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In His Office Despite Estrangement
Though King Charles has yet to fully mend his rift with Prince Harry, it's clear his youngest son will always hold a special place in his heart. On Wednesday, October 12, the newly appointed monarch held a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss in his personal office, and footage from the gathering showed that a photo of Harry and Meghan Markle sits on one of his tables.The picture, which is from the Sussexes' 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel, is situated next to other photos of the royal family, including one of Charles alongside his late mother, Queen Elizabeth...
Will there be a bank holiday for King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles III’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has announced.Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside Charles at Westminster Abbey in London.This means that the coronation will take place eight months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a shorter period than the Queen’s coronation in 1953.While the Queen’s father, King George VI, died on 6 February 1952 making the then-Princess Elizabeth Queen, she was not coronated until 2 June 1953, 16 months after her father passed.In a statement, the Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation...
King Charles keeps Meghan, Harry wedding pic in his office amid family rift
A flashback to happier times. Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Wednesday that King Charles III keeps a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day in full display at his office. In a video posted by Lizzie Robinson from ITV, the new monarch was meeting with U.K. Prime Minister...
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
King Charles III’s Coronation Date ‘Not a Snub’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles III's coronation is May 6, 2023, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birthday. 'The royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays," Katie Nicholl said, calling it a 'happy coincidence.'
Details For King Charles' Coronation Have Finally Been Confirmed
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son automatically became king. But the more formal process is still to come: the coronation. The coronation as described by the Royal Household is "a ceremony marking the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power." King Charles III was four years old at his mother's coronation, and he got his own hand-painted invitation to the event (per People).
Prince Harry’s emotional display at Queen’s coffin produces outpouring of sympathy: ‘Heartbreaking’
Prince Harry was seen wiping away tears as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall after an emotional procession from Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Sussex appeared emotional during the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall at the House of Parliament, where her coffin will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.
