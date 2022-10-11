Read full article on original website
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘Reboot’ Creator Steven Levitan Saw a Way to ‘Change Expectations’ With His New Comedy (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "It just started out as an idea of a bunch of people coming back to a show and how interesting that is," Levitan said
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer Teases a Never-Before-Seen Look at Jazz Legend’s Life and Career (Video)
The upcoming documentary feature is due in select theaters and on Apple TV+ later this month
Graham Norton Rails on John Cleese for Having a Hard Time With Cancel Culture: ‘Suddenly, There’s Some Accountability’ (Video)
”It’s free speech, but it’s not consequence-free,“ the TV stalwart said. Graham Norton understands why a certain U.K. comedy legend is having a difficult time adjusting to modern expectations of ethics in comedy. In a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Radio Times posted Wednesday, the late night host and television fixture railed on “Monty Python” icon John Cleese for not getting with the times and deriding so-called “cancel culture.”
‘Decision to Leave’ Film Review: Park Chan-Wook Mixes Crime Story With Love Story
The Korean director's first movie since "The Handmaiden" is gorgeous, richly dramatic and increasingly complex
‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Trailer: Two Weddings Are Better Than One!
BravoCon is all about the Bravo family, so it’s fitting that some big Family Karma news just dropped! Bravo’s first docuseries to feature an all-Indian cast will return with a brand-new season on Sunday, November 6 at 9PM ET/PT. In case you’re not familiar, the show follows a dynamic group of friends in Miami trying to navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional, hilarious, and meddling families. For existing and soon-to-be fans of the show, the Season 3 trailer is enticing! This season will feature not just one, but two over the top...
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
The ‘Star Trek’ Sequel That Never Was: Hemsworth and Pine in a ‘Last Crusade’-Like Adventure
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay wanted to bring back Chris Hemsworth as Kirk's father
‘Blue Beetle’ Star Adriana Barraza Joins Jean Reno in ‘The Penguin and the Fisherman’ (Exclusive)
Film is directed by David Schurmann ("Little Secrets")
TheGrill 2022 Event (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Oct. 12 event included "Reboot" creator Steven Levitan, Jason Richmond of IMAX Entertainment, and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Stacy Smith
‘Bayonetta’ Voice Actress Launches Twitter War, Complains Of Lowball Offer To Reprise Role
The woman who has voiced Bayonetta through two editions of the video game is claiming on social media that she’s being stabbed in the back when it comes to her fee for part three. TMZ is reporting actress Hellena Taylor is accusing the producers of Bayonetta 3 of offering her just $4,000 to reprise the character’s voice. She turned down the offer, which she deemed inadequate, given her acting resume and her credentials voicing the character in prior editions. Taylor was so insulted, she claimed to be breaking a non-disclosure agreement to speak out. Beyond tweeting, Taylor claims she reached out to the...
Jeff Barnaby, Indigenous director of ‘Blood Quantum,’ dead at 46
Jeff Barnaby, an Indigenous writer and director known for “Blood Quantum“ and “Rhymes for Young Ghouls,” died Thursday, his publicist said. He was 46. Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, the Los Angeles Times reported. Barnaby was born Aug. 2, 1976,...
Robbie Coltrane, Beloved Actor of ‘Harry Potter’ Fame, Dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor known for bringing Hagrid to life in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died, TheWrap has confirmed. He was 72. Coltrane is perhaps best known for his role in all eight “Harry Potter” films as Rubeus Hagrid, spending a decade bringing the gentle giant to life on the big screen.
Dorinda Medley on Possible ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast: ‘If You Hear Something, Call Me!’
Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is staying mum on whether she’s apart of Bravo’s mysterious “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff, but she’s open to the idea. “I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you,” Medley told Variety at BravoCon. “I’ve heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted ‘RHONY’] than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween.” When asked if she wants to participate in the “Legacy” spinoff, Medley said “of course.” “Listen, I never wanted...
Diversity Execs Tout ‘Impactful’ Pipelines for Underrepresented Talent: ‘That’s What Has Longevity’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Equity and inclusion officers from Warner Bros. Discovery, Starz, NBCUniversal and more talked about moving past conversations toward action
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael Myers Saga Concludes, For Now, With a Whimper
Director David Gordon Green offers little more than a padded coda to the tale of Haddonfield, with a sudden focus on a brand-new character
Issa Rae Condemns Hollywood’s Efforts to Save ‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller to ‘Save Itself and to Protect Offenders’
The star of the DC superhero film faces felony charges and abuse allegations yet remains involved with the production
Kevin Mayer Says Disney Could Do Without ESPN and ABC (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "Its hard to see a huge future for linear TV in entertainment," the Candle Media co-CEO says
