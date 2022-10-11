ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Graham Norton Rails on John Cleese for Having a Hard Time With Cancel Culture: ‘Suddenly, There’s Some Accountability’ (Video)

”It’s free speech, but it’s not consequence-free,“ the TV stalwart said. Graham Norton understands why a certain U.K. comedy legend is having a difficult time adjusting to modern expectations of ethics in comedy. In a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Radio Times posted Wednesday, the late night host and television fixture railed on “Monty Python” icon John Cleese for not getting with the times and deriding so-called “cancel culture.”
Decider.com

‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Trailer: Two Weddings Are Better Than One!

BravoCon is all about the Bravo family, so it’s fitting that some big Family Karma news just dropped! Bravo’s first docuseries to feature an all-Indian cast will return with a brand-new season on Sunday, November 6 at 9PM ET/PT. In case you’re not familiar, the show follows a dynamic group of friends in Miami trying to navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional, hilarious, and meddling families. For existing and soon-to-be fans of the show, the Season 3 trailer is enticing! This season will feature not just one, but two over the top...
Deadline

‘Bayonetta’ Voice Actress Launches Twitter War, Complains Of Lowball Offer To Reprise Role

The woman who has voiced Bayonetta through two editions of the video game is claiming on social media that she’s being stabbed in the back when it comes to her fee for part three. TMZ is reporting actress Hellena Taylor is accusing the producers of Bayonetta 3 of offering her just $4,000 to reprise the character’s voice. She turned down the offer, which she deemed inadequate, given her acting resume and her credentials voicing the character in prior editions. Taylor was so insulted, she claimed to be breaking a non-disclosure agreement to speak out. Beyond tweeting, Taylor claims she reached out to the...
TheWrap

Robbie Coltrane, Beloved Actor of ‘Harry Potter’ Fame, Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor known for bringing Hagrid to life in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died, TheWrap has confirmed. He was 72. Coltrane is perhaps best known for his role in all eight “Harry Potter” films as Rubeus Hagrid, spending a decade bringing the gentle giant to life on the big screen.
Variety

Dorinda Medley on Possible ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast: ‘If You Hear Something, Call Me!’

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is staying mum on whether she’s apart of Bravo’s mysterious “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff, but she’s open to the idea. “I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you,” Medley told Variety at BravoCon. “I’ve heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted ‘RHONY’] than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween.” When asked if she wants to participate in the “Legacy” spinoff, Medley said “of course.” “Listen, I never wanted...
