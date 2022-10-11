Forget everything believe to be true about denim jackets and the wearers of them. A girl could have believed that wearing a denim jacket was only appropriate for rednecks, roughnecks, those stuck in the past, or lovers of country music, but that belief has to be dispelled because the denim jacket is back and it's hot! Denim jackets, which were previously so well-liked but have since fallen out of favor, seem to have endured a lengthy absence before making a victorious return.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO