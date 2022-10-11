BEST Inc., a leading electronics and solder training company, provides IPC 620 certification program and PCB rework process & inspection services. Technicians who are interested in improving their skills and becoming recognized professionals in the electronics industry would need to apply for training programs that focus on building both practical and theoretical skills. BEST Inc. is a leading electronics and solder training company focused on providing PCB services, solder training, BGA reworks, and soldering tools. The electronics company provides services that are highly professional and exceptional, as they have in their employ well-experienced and trained electronics experts who are dedicated to providing quality services and solutions. Their professionals are also recognized IPC trainers who handle various IPC courses and train student technicians on practical methods to apply in complex projects. Some of the courses they offer student technicians include, J-STD-001 certification – PCB assembly STD, IPC online certification, IPC A-610 class – inspection of assembled PCBs, and IPC A-600 – inspection of rigid and flex bare board.

