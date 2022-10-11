Read full article on original website
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we’re hearing from students at the Medical College of Georgia running a free health clinic for our local Spanish-speaking community. The clinic’s purpose is to reach those who may not have easy access to health care...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
In A Class of Their Own
Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
Impact of new programs and future plans for Augusta Technical College
Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl spoke on past and future goals at the school's State of the College Address on Tuesday.
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
BHS students awarded College Board National Recognition academic honors
Barnwell High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
North Augusta High School Jacket Regiment Band Needs Your Help
The North Augusta High School football team has a bye week, so we won’t have a game on WGAC on Friday night. We will still have the WifeSaver High School Scoreboard on the air and online to keep up with area teams that will play on Friday. What can...
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
Columbia school board members accuse each other of overspending on travel expenses
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members spent a half-hour Oct. 11 trying to come up with policy to hold themselves and the superintendent accountable for taxpayer dollars spent on things like hotel room upgrades and rental cars for business trips. Without naming anyone specific, some of...
Aiken County School System Hiring Fairs
The Aiken County School System is looking for bus drivers, certified teachers, maintenance workers and many others. They are holding two hiring fairs in the next couple of weeks. This Friday, the hiring event is for school bus drivers. All those applying must be able to obtain a South Carolina...
Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows
SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts. "I make bows," King said. Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too. She used the money...
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
