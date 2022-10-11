ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Local student and teacher selected for council and grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we’re hearing from students at the Medical College of Georgia running a free health clinic for our local Spanish-speaking community. The clinic’s purpose is to reach those who may not have easy access to health care...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Education
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
City
Aiken, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
AIKEN, SC
augustamagazine.com

In A Class of Their Own

Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Nursing Care#Nursing Student#Usc Aiken#The School Of Nursing#Usca#Rn#Union
thepeoplesentinel.com

BHS students awarded College Board National Recognition academic honors

Barnwell High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WRDW-TV

Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Aiken County School System Hiring Fairs

The Aiken County School System is looking for bus drivers, certified teachers, maintenance workers and many others. They are holding two hiring fairs in the next couple of weeks. This Friday, the hiring event is for school bus drivers. All those applying must be able to obtain a South Carolina...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken

The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy