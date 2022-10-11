Read full article on original website
13abc.com
More development in the pipeline for Rossford
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
Voters to decide on Seneca County Joint Ambulance District levy
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — There's an effort in Seneca County to get an ambulance to you faster in a medical emergency. But it'll cost homeowners a little more money if voters approve an ambulance-service levy in the Nov. 8 election. Recently, five Seneca County villages and 11 entities partnered to...
crawfordcountynow.com
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
Lucas County health department increases Narcan access in schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — According to ProMedica, 9% of high school seniors in the Toledo Public School District admitted to trying an opiate they had not been prescribed. Last year, 276 people died from overdoses in Lucas County. The Toledo Police Department has also reported rainbow fentanyl in Lucas County....
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Rossford HS marching band qualifies for state competition
ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford High School marching band secured a spot in next month's state competition. Rossford took second place in last weekend's Versailles Marching Band Invitational to qualify. The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School. "This band has worked very...
Beacon
$3.7 million to Ottawa County for wildlife, recreational grants
The Ohio Controlling Board has announced that $3.73 million has been approved for various wildlife and recreational projects in Ottawa County last week, reported State Rep. D.J. Swearingen of Huron. “I was glad to be a part of the process of securing the funds for these great projects,” Swearingen said....
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
findlay.edu
BGSU, University of Findlay and Owens Community College name executive director for Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics
Bowling Green State University, the University of Findlay and Owens Community College have announced the appointment of an executive director for the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics. Tim Mayle, who currently serves as director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, will assume the key leadership position in November, bringing more...
13abc.com
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Springfield Middle School students assemble 3D-printed prosthetic hands
HOLLAND, Ohio — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year's high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the decline. Subjects used in STEM studies, like math and science, have seen students not reaching...
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
Davis-Besse to test sirens in parts of Ottawa, Lucas counties Friday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to the Davis-Besse plant that aired on Sept. 25, 2019. The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens on Friday at noon. The siren test, which is an annual requirement,...
13abc.com
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
How to apply to Toledo School for the Arts 2023-2024 school year
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 10, 2022. Enrollment applications for Toledo School for the Arts, a public charter school focused on visual and performing arts education, opened on Oct. 1. The downtown Toledo school serves over 700...
13abc.com
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
13abc.com
Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
'Leaders in Action' honoree helps families in Wood County
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — WTOL 11 continues our Leaders in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership. This month's honoree is Sandi Carsey, protective services administrator for Wood County Job and Family Services. She runs the unit that handles...
