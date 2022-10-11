SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO