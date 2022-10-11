ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonburg, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

More development in the pipeline for Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now. Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor. “The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price

TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws

BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
BUCYRUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Gibsonburg, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
WTOL 11

Rossford HS marching band qualifies for state competition

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford High School marching band secured a spot in next month's state competition. Rossford took second place in last weekend's Versailles Marching Band Invitational to qualify. The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School. "This band has worked very...
ROSSFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus School District#Tax Levy#Election Local#Earned Income#Gibsonburg Schools
Beacon

$3.7 million to Ottawa County for wildlife, recreational grants

The Ohio Controlling Board has announced that $3.73 million has been approved for various wildlife and recreational projects in Ottawa County last week, reported State Rep. D.J. Swearingen of Huron. “I was glad to be a part of the process of securing the funds for these great projects,” Swearingen said....
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
findlay.edu

BGSU, University of Findlay and Owens Community College name executive director for Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics

Bowling Green State University, the University of Findlay and Owens Community College have announced the appointment of an executive director for the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics. Tim Mayle, who currently serves as director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, will assume the key leadership position in November, bringing more...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

How to apply to Toledo School for the Arts 2023-2024 school year

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 10, 2022. Enrollment applications for Toledo School for the Arts, a public charter school focused on visual and performing arts education, opened on Oct. 1. The downtown Toledo school serves over 700...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

'Leaders in Action' honoree helps families in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — WTOL 11 continues our Leaders in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership. This month's honoree is Sandi Carsey, protective services administrator for Wood County Job and Family Services. She runs the unit that handles...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy