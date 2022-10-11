ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 10/14/22

Digital Desk: Arkansas Early Learning explains no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL Program Relations Manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities. Midday Interview: Teen author event at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Jeffrey Blount's "The Emancipation of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

ASU-Newport holding Fall Festival event

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – If you want to celebrate the falling leaves and cooler temperatures of fall in a big way, ASU-Newport has you covered. The college is holding its Community Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. on 7648 Victory Boulevard. The event is...
NEWPORT, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
City
Scotland, AR
Kait 8

City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
onlyinark.com

Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hutchison
Kait 8

Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arrest made in connection with deadly September shooting

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 67-year-old Heber Springs man who faces charges in a deadly Cleburne County shooting turned himself in to deputies on Thursday. Roy James Newman is being charged with second-degree murder and terroristic act for a shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 23. According to...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyon College#Presbyterian College#Texas College#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Church Of Scotland#Scotsfest#Scottish#Presbyterian Ministers
Kait 8

Fire crews respond to house fire

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
LAKE CITY, AR
Kait 8

Mental health therapist seeing younger ages attend therapy

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Mental health continues to be a rising topic in the country, especially in kids. Between stress in the classroom, issues at home, or making friends, it can really weigh down a child. According to Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner Laura Young, kids are beginning to...
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
whiterivernow.com

Southside man dies after Floral Road accident

A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy