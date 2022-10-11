Read full article on original website
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Flight Mart announces electric motorcycle that charges quickly in 6 minutes
Flight Mart, a Singaporean company, announced the launch of four electric motorcycles that can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers. Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.
PetsAwesome launches The Biggest Online Pet Store With World-Class Pet Products
The e-commerce store is a pet owners’ paradise that helps them take care of their furry friends in style. PetsAwesome has recently launched an online pet store with a vast collection of pet products and accessories that pet lovers can shop for quickly from the comforts of their homes.
Shuttle Rental. The first acquaintance and plans for 2023-2024
Australia, 14th Oct 2022, In this review, we would like you to get acquainted with Shuttle Rental, URL: https://shuttle.rent. This company is incorporated by Swiss entrepreneur Marco Fanger in Early 2020. This company is a broker between huge rental companies and private persons who owns expensive and rare vehicles from...
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
Amid Continuing High Gas Prices, Consumers Turn to Electric Vehicles, and MotorCloud.com to Find Them
Broomfield, CO, USA – October 15, 2022 – Gas prices have jumped over the last 6 months, and while they’re slightly down from their peak in June they’re still high, and still volatile. The cost savings offered by electric cars has driven more customers to shop the newest lineups of electric vehicles. As a result, MotorCloud.com, which has the largest pool of EV’s on the internet, has seen a significant increase in traffic.
2023 Ford Super Duty “Most Anticipated Order Bank” Set To Open October 17
TAMPA, Fla. – The next-generation 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes Ford’s trusted heavy-duty truck to the next level with must-have tech such as Pro Power Onboard™ that can power a jobsite or campground, and Ford Pro’s suite of software and services to help maximize
PawPang – Making Pet Parenting Easy By Introducing Unique And High-Quality Booster Pads For Dogs Offered At Affordable Rates
The company designed high-end booster pads for dogs to overcome wetting incidents. PawPang, a well-recognized online store in South Korea, is established to make parenting easy and fun for pet owners and free them from the stress of wetting incidents. The dog diaper booster pads are made for all types of dog breeds and can be used for multiple purposes both indoors and outdoors and are most suitable for long-distance travelling. By absorbing excess moisture from the pet’s diapers, the reformed booster pad dog diapers allow their owners to enjoy restful moments without worrying about leaking.
Allergies: How They Occur and Why They Sometimes Disappear
Allergies occur when an individual’s immune system reacts to any substance, including dust, pollen or animal fur, flagging the substance as dangerous and attacking it as a protective measure. When the body attacks the substance, referred to as an allergen, it prompts the immune system to release IgE antibodies. This in turn prompts the release of histamine, which causes an allergic reaction that results in swelling, redness and itching. In extreme cases, allergic reactions can lead to death.
Yulin Debuts Luxury Organic Skincare Line to Unite Anti-Aging Results with Advanced Wellness
Organic skincare products for clean beauty products with superfoods and plants that are safe, non toxic. Vegan. Fragrance free. Safe for sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic. October 14, 2022 – Yulin Mazarin, a highly acclaimed beauty expert touting a background with the most reputable cosmetic brands and retailers, has now moved on to her most prized venture yet – a highly luxurious, supremely pure, advanced organic skincare line.
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo's tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
Latin Metals: Prospect Generator in South America, CEO Clips Video
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets in South America. Elyssia Patterson sat down with BTV to tell us about their success. If you cannot view...
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
