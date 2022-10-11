ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Gephardt Daily

UHP calls Roy motorcycle crash that killed 1 ‘complex, still under investigation’

ROY, Utah, Oct, 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos taken after a fatal collision in Roy, which the agency calls “complex.”. The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed collided with two passenger vehicles at 1900 West and 6000 South.
ROY, UT
KUTV

Truck pulling utility trailer struck by train in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Deweyville is lucky to walk away without injuries after the truck he was driving was struck by a train this afternoon. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said that the 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pulling a utility trailer behind him when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks near 11800 North and 3400 West in Deweyville.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Investigation continues after fatal fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The investigation continues after a fatal fire Wednesday night in Centerville. One woman died and several other residents were displaced by the apartment fire, reported at 7:45 p.m. at Cedar Springs Apartments and Condos, 88 W. 50 South. South Davis Metro...
CENTERVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts

The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood

LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
UTAH STATE

