FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Lion King Production Will Be Ending Its Salt Lake City Performances SoonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
Gephardt Daily
UHP calls Roy motorcycle crash that killed 1 ‘complex, still under investigation’
ROY, Utah, Oct, 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos taken after a fatal collision in Roy, which the agency calls “complex.”. The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed collided with two passenger vehicles at 1900 West and 6000 South.
Man dies after apparent accident while doing yardwork in Sandy
A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside, according to Sandy Police.
KUTV
Truck pulling utility trailer struck by train in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Deweyville is lucky to walk away without injuries after the truck he was driving was struck by a train this afternoon. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said that the 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pulling a utility trailer behind him when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks near 11800 North and 3400 West in Deweyville.
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
Gephardt Daily
Investigation continues after fatal fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The investigation continues after a fatal fire Wednesday night in Centerville. One woman died and several other residents were displaced by the apartment fire, reported at 7:45 p.m. at Cedar Springs Apartments and Condos, 88 W. 50 South. South Davis Metro...
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
Following deadly crash, neighbors voice concern over road
A busy road that just keeps getting busier — that's what some Tooele neighbors called their Main Street, a segment of Highway 36.
Herald-Journal
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
KSLTV
Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood
LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
KSLTV
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
Suspect in shooting outside Wasatch Inn taken into custody
The suspect who fled after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the Ballpark Neighborhood on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man charged after allegedly robbing restaurant customer, returning to punch victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after police say he entered an eatery, stole a man’s phone, threw it back and left, then returned to punch his victim in the face. Suspect Oscar Valdez, 28, faces initial charges of...
