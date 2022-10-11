ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits. The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Sunday Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front, pushing across the Bluegrass, will spark showers and storms, especially along the Kentucky Tennessee borders, on Sunday. Behind the front, highs cool from the 70s, on Sunday, to the upper 40s by Tuesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

July’s flooding death toll increases to 43

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘Poor People’s Campaign’ hosts get out to vote rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Poor People’s Campaign says they’re continuing the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others, calling for a “revolution of values in America.”. “That’s in a way disheartening that we’re fighting the same battles that we fought well over 50...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
FRANKFORT, KY

