WKYT 27
Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits. The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Sunday Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front, pushing across the Bluegrass, will spark showers and storms, especially along the Kentucky Tennessee borders, on Sunday. Behind the front, highs cool from the 70s, on Sunday, to the upper 40s by Tuesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/16: Secretary of State Michael Adams; Keeneland President Shannon Arvin
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Keeneland President Shannon Arvin and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Election Day is coming up on November 8 and there’s early voting before that. Some people have already voted by absentee.
WKYT 27
‘Fishing for Eastern Kentucky’ bass fishing tournament raises more than $50,000 for flood relief
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since July’s devastating flood that impacted many parts of the region, we have shared countless stories of neighbors helping neighbors in times of need. Over two months, several Southeast Kentuckians worked to raise funds for those impacted by the flood. On Saturday, their ideas...
WKYT 27
July’s flooding death toll increases to 43
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians are still looking for assistance two months after historic flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – More than two months after deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky, there are still people with inadequate housing. Some choose to stay on their property in tents, while others are in trailers in other communities. Brian and Rebecca Gibson are living at Buckhorn State Resort...
WKYT 27
Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
WKYT 27
‘Poor People’s Campaign’ hosts get out to vote rally
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Poor People’s Campaign says they’re continuing the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others, calling for a “revolution of values in America.”. “That’s in a way disheartening that we’re fighting the same battles that we fought well over 50...
WKYT 27
Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A not too bad start to the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a fairly mild and windy start to the day. Most of us will stay dry with a stray shot of a shower out in southern Kentucky. Let’s get to it! Today temps start off in the upper 50s and...
