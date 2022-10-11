ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Strip stabbing attack: Mental competency of suspect will be evaluated

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS — The mental state of a man accused in a deadly stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip will be evaluated, a public defender revealed Tuesday in court.

In the meantime, a judge ordered the suspect, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, to be held without bail, according to court records.

He has been in police custody since his arrest last Thursday following the unprovoked attacks outside the Wynn hotel-casino that left Las Vegas residents Maris Jordan, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, dead. Six others were wounded.

Barrios was formally charged in court Tuesday morning with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. He faces life in prison or capital punishment if convicted of the murder charges.

Public defender Scott Coffee said his office will evaluate whether Barrios is competent to stand trial ahead of a preliminary hearing in the case currently scheduled for Jan. 12.

Authorities have said the knife attacks began around 11:40 a.m. last Thursday, after a man claiming to be a chef approached a group of performers dressed as showgirls outside the Wynn.

Three of them were stabbed, including Jordan, who later died at a local hospital.

After the initial stabbings, according to police, the suspect ran down the Strip, where he encountered Hallett before looking for more victims to "let the anger out."

Hallett died on a sidewalk near the Wynn, authorities have said, and the surviving victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police recovered the 12-inch knife Barrios is believed to have thrown into some bushes just before he was detained by security guards in the area.

In an interview after his arrest, the suspect told police he is originally from Guatemala but arrived in Las Vegas two days before the attacks from California.

He said he planned to move in with a friend who lives in Las Vegas but was turned away when he arrived at the friend's home, leading him to the Strip on the morning of the stabbing rampage, according to police documents.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office will decide in the next 30 to 60 days whether to seek the death penalty against Barrios.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale . Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Las Vegas Strip stabbing attack: Mental competency of suspect will be evaluated

