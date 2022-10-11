ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Publishers see growing demand for children’s books on traumatic events

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvW20_0iV2xZC700

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Publishers of children’s books say there is a growing demand for picture books depicting traumatic events.

Sales of books for young readers on violence, grief, and emotions have increased for nine straight years, with nearly six million copies sold in 2021 — more than double the amount in 2012, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks U.S. retail sales of print books.

Experts say that most major global events, like shootings and natural disasters, eventually make their way into children’s literature.

As anxiety and depression rates have soared among young Americans, educators and advocates say children’s books can play a role in helping them cope.

Bookstores around the country see interest in titles from the genre rise and fall depending on local and national headlines, according to bookseller Barnes & Noble.

Some newer titles engage directly with real-world gun violence.

One school shooting survivor, Kindra Neely, wrote a graphic novel about her experience, called “Numb to This,” helping children find people going through similar trauma. Neely survived a 2015 shooting at Umpoqua Community College in Oregon.

“It’s a very unique opportunity to help all readers, especially younger readers, to connect, express those emotions,” she said.

Michele Gay, whose 7-year-old daughter Josephine was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, turned to children’s books herself to help her two surviving daughters. One picture book she read to them was “The Ant Hill Disaster,” about a boy ant who is afraid to go back to school after it is destroyed.

“It was one of many books that was of comfort to them and gave them a little bit of confidence to just face one more day, one more minute, because we can do it together,” said Gay, who advocates for improved security in schools through a nonprofit she co-founded, Safe and Sound Schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Women of Today’s Manufacturing celebrated manufacturing day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)— Women’s of Today’s Manufacturing (WOTM) celebrated manufacturing day on Thursday with an event hoping to bring awareness to the need for young people in the industry. “WOTM was founded so that we could support the workforce development in our community, and especially encourage education in young men and women. Encourage them going […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
LOVES PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford shoppers not spooked by rising Halloween costs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Inflation has now reached the Halloween industry.  But Rockford-area shoppers aren’t spooked.  Stores are seeing an increase in sales of Halloween items this year after COVID-19 put a damper on things the last two years. The uptick in business comes as everything from candy to costumes is on the rise. According to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford ArtScene kicks off its fall 2022 event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits. So many unique works were put on display from Portraits, 3D work, to abstract art and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishers#Npd Bookscan#Americans#Barnes Noble#Umpoqua Community College
CBS Chicago

Family of teen slammed by police officer at Rockford school files civil rights lawsuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen who was body slammed by a police officer at school last year has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.The lawsuit claims Parris Moore suffered a skull fracture and permanent brain damage when Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer lifted him into the air and forced him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School on Sept. 21, 2021.The incident was captured on security video obtained by CBS 2.Parris, a freshman at the time, had been wandering the halls, skipping class, when the assistant principal tried to stop him and grabbed him. Parris tried...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Orangeville missing steer found

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
ORANGEVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford School Board applications end Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday was the last day to apply to join the Rockford Public Schools Board. It came after the resignation of Kamrin Muhammad, who represented sub-district “C” since 2021. Board members are looking for a candidate to fill the empty spot and serve through the next school board election in April 2023. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
newyorkbeacon.com

Rockford Student Suffers Brain Damage after being Body Slammed by a Cop

A high school student from Rockford, Illinois suffered a skull fracture after being body slammed on the floor by a police officer, per the Rockford Register Star. Though the incident happened last year, his injuries resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Now both the school and the officer are facing a lawsuit.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn High School officials named in suit after student body-slammed by officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A federal lawsuit alleging that a Rockford resource officer violated an Auburn High School freshman’s civil rights when he body slammed him in 2021 also accuses two assistant principals and a hall monitor of misconduct. “Defendant (Assistant Principal Scott) Dimke failed to intervene to stop defendant (Bradley) Lauer from violating (Parris Moore’s) rights […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officer accused of civil rights violation for body slamming Auburn student

CHICAGO (WTVO) — A Chicago attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools and the city of Rockford Tuesday, accusing a school resource officer of misconduct. Filed by Chicago attorney Al Hofeld Jr., the suit alleges that Officer Bradley Lauer caused a 14-year-old Auburn High School student permanent brain damage on Sept. 21, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy