ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Angela Lansbury’s Children: Who Are Her 3 Kids?

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

British actor Angela Lansbury will forever be remembered for her incredible contributions to TV and film. The Murder, She Wrote actor had two notable marriages, and during her second marriage, she had two kids. Here’s what to know about Angela Lansbury’s biological children and the third kid she welcomed into her family.

Angela Lansbury had 2 children with her 2nd husband, Peter Shaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHEDW_0iV2xVfD00
Peter Shaw, Angela Lansbury, and Deidre Shaw | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Angela Lansbury was married twice — first to Richard Cromwell, and then to Peter Shaw. Lansbury and Cromwell’s marriage only lasted one year, but her marriage to Peter lasted over five decades. Sadly, Peter died of heart failure in 2003, and she described her relationship with him as the greatest she could ever imagine.

Angela Lansbury had two children early in her marriage to Peter Shaw — Anthony and Deidre Shaw. Anthony was born in 1952, and Deidre was born in 1953. “We made all decisions jointly and we helped and supported each other constantly,” Lansbury said of her relationship with Peter to the Daily Mail . “My career was important to me but our children, Anthony and Deidre, always came first.”

Lansbury did her best to raise her kids while also maintaining her acting career. But she explained she had regrets about rushing back to work. “But in those days all women who could afford it had somebody to help take care of their children,” she noted. “As soon as I had the babies I went on a diet and I was back in business. I do regret that. It was a big mistake. You have to be with your children.”

Angela Lansbury’s children got into hard drugs at a young age

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1gYT_0iV2xVfD00
Peter Shaw, Angela Lansbury, and Anthony Shaw | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Angela Lansbury’s two children, Diedre and Anthony, were heavily involved with drugs in their teens. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin,” Lansbury explained to the Daily Mail. “There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits. It pains me to say it but, at one stage, Deidre was in with a crowd led by Charles Manson . She was one of many youngsters who knew him — and they were fascinated.”

By the ’60s, Lansbury and Peter Shaw had to make a decision regarding their kids’ health, which involved a major move. Lansbury decided the best place for her kids would be County Cork, Ireland. “I was drawn to Ireland because it was the birthplace of my mother and it was also somewhere my children wouldn’t be exposed to any more bad influences,” she explained.

Lansbury then noted she was “lucky” to have spotted the drug issues early on with her kids. “In the end, we found a doctor who prescribed methadone, a heroin substitute, which helped with the withdrawal symptoms as Anthony and Deidre were weaned off hard drugs,” she continued. “We were so very, very lucky we spotted what was happening just in time.”

She welcomed Peter Shaw’s son, David Shaw, into the family

Aside from Angela Lansbury’s biological children, she had another son. David Shaw was Peter Shaw’s son from another relationship, and Angela welcomes him with open arms. David spoke to Closer Weekly about joining the family and feeling welcomed.

“She’s a great lady,” he explained to the publication in 2019. “I came in and she didn’t have to have me. It was an incredible thing to do. She always put family first.”

David then became the president of Corymore Productions, a company started by his father.

As for Lansbury’s other two kids, Anthony directed and produced 68 episodes of Murder, She Wrote. He’s now retired and married with three children. Diedre and her husband opened a restaurant in Los Angeles.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Fans Are Convinced Jessica Fletcher Was a Lot Like Dexter Morgan

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids: Meet her 3 children with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Richard Cromwell
People

Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hard Drugs#British#Ron Galella Collection#The Daily Mail
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
TVOvermind

Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday

The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy