‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

The Chainsaw Man anime has finally made its debut, and the much-anticipated series is off to a strong start, delivering action and suspense from the jump. Chainsaw Man ‘s premiere introduces Denji and his Chainsaw Devil companion, Pochita. Their story takes a dark turn, one that will change Denji’s future permanently. We’ll find out more about his circumstances when the show returns for more installments. So, what is the release date and time for Chainsaw Man Episode 2 on Crunchyroll?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Chainsaw Man Episode 1, “Dog & Chainsaw.”]

Chainsaw Man promises to be a highlight of Crunchyroll’s fall 2022 season , and new episodes of the anime are slated to arrive every Tuesday. That means fans can expect Chainsaw Man Episode 2 on Oct. 18.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime, with new installments hitting the platform shortly after their Japanese broadcast. They’ll be here nice and early in the U.S.

Here’s when Chainsaw Man Episode 2 comes out in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 p.m.

British Summer Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2 a.m. on Wednesday

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can look up what time Chainsaw Man is out using Time and Date’s Time Zone Calculator.

After the wild opening of Denji’s story, viewers won’t want to miss the coming chapters of the anime. It has a lot of questions to answer after its premiere, which alters Denji’s life in an unexpected way.

‘Chainsaw Man’ raises lots of questions during its premiere

That’s right, Chainsaw Man Episode 1 hits the ground running, but the anime has a lot to answer for when episode 2 arrives. The first installment sees Denji dying after a betrayal by the Yakuza. Pochita saves him, causing Denji to become half-human and half-devil. And although the anime’s lead promises to show Pochita his dream of living a normal life, it looks like that could be a ways off.

The ending of the Chainsaw Man premiere introduces three new characters, one of whom is a Devil Hunter. She gives Denji a choice: to be killed like a devil or be kept by her as a human. The latter might offer a more comfortable life than the one Denji had with the Yakuza. However, it probably isn’t the freedom that he and Pochita are seeking.

We’ll have to wait for Chainsaw Man Episode 2 to learn more about this mysterious girl, as well as Denji’s new abilities. He seems to have trouble controlling his Devil form the first time it emerges, but it will no doubt show up regularly throughout the series. In fact, we’ll probably see it again next week.

Predictions for ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 2

So, now that the premiere has set up the premise of Chainsaw Man , what can viewers expect when the second chapter arrives? Sadly, there’s no preview for the coming installment. However, we’ll probably get a proper introduction to Denji’s new master, a character manga readers know by the name of Makima. If we had to guess, Makima and Denji will probably spend most of episode 2 getting to know one another.

Denji may also explore his Chainsaw Devil form, as it’s not every day you develop extraordinary powers like his. We’ll also learn if the Yakuza or the police respond to his massacre in the premiere — something that could come back to bite him later on.

That’s what we’re hoping next week’s Chainsaw Man will cover, but we’ll have to wait and see what direction it takes. Either way, it’s bound to be an entertaining ride.

Chainsaw Man Episode 2 debuts on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

