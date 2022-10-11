ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyJyv_0iV2xTtl00

( The Hill ) – NASA on Tuesday said its historic planetary defense mission was successful after a spacecraft that purposefully smashed into a tiny asteroid called Dimorphos last month altered its orbit by 32 minutes.

At a press conference , NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team explained that before the impact, Dimorphos orbited a larger asteroid called Didymos in 11 hours and 55 minutes. After the strike, astronomers observed the orbital period is now 11 hours and 23 minutes.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that the DART mission captured the attention of the entire world and “felt like a movie plot.”

“But this was not Hollywood,” Nelson said. “We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet.”

The DART spacecraft struck Dimorphos, an asteroid that weighs about 5 billion kilograms and is roughly 7 million miles from Earth, on Sept. 26 at more than 14,000 miles per hour.

The spacecraft launched into space in November, so its impact completed a 10-month journey.

DART’s success earned a round of applause from NASA officials and members of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory team, who had worked together on the program for years.

While Dimorphos never posed a threat to Earth, DART served as a key test to deflect a potential future threat to the planet. DART marks the first time humanity has ever hit another object in space with a kinetic strike.

Giorgio Saccoccia, the president of the Italian Space Agency, called in to the NASA conference Tuesday to congratulate the team on its successful and historic mission.

“It’s something that we can really be proud of at the international level,” said Saccocia, whose agency contributed to the project and snapped images of the asteroid.

Lori Glaze, NASA’s director of the Planetary Science Division, said the minimum requirement to change the asteroid’s orbital period was 73 seconds, calling the 32-minute alteration “remarkable.”

“It’s really fascinating stuff, and the learning is going to continue for a long time to come,” she said at the press conference.

Glaze said observations of the impact have poured in across the world from ground-based telescopes.

The James Webb and Hubble space telescopes also captured images, with Webb detailing a stream of material from Dimorphos trailing the asteroid from the center of the impact.

NASA still has work to do, including more observations and analysis of the strike and a model development of Dimorphos.

The European Space Agency has a follow-up mission called Hera, which will launch a spacecraft toward Didymos in 2024. The spacecraft should arrive in 2026 and provide even greater detail about the collision with Dimorphos.

The next priority mission for NASA in the coming decade is to inventory asteroids or other space objects in the solar system that are at least 140 meters in diameter.

Those could pose a threat to Earth, and only about 40 percent of the large space objects are estimated to have been identified.

NASA will also explore a “rapid response” mission that would be able to detect threats faster. A swift reconnaissance would theoretically give the space agency and world leaders enough time to deflect the object.

But for now, Glaze said the world should celebrate the historic planetary defense mission.

“It’s just been so cool. The whole world has been watching this,” Glaze added. “Let’s all just take a moment to soak this in.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Glaze
Person
Bill Nelson
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Mysterious Light Blazes Across the North Carolina Sky

A mysterious light that blazed through the skies of North Carolina on Saturday sent the internet abuzz with excitement and chatter about a possible astronomical phenomenon—or aliens. But the cause of the light was nothing Earth-shattering. It was simply the latest SpaceX launch. The blast shot through the sky...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#European Space Agency#Space Science#Other Space#Didymos
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy