Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump...
Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
Obama takes shot at cancel culture, calls Dems Buzzkills: 'walking on eggshells'
Former President Barack Obama suggested in a podcast appearance that Democrats can sometimes be a "buzkill" and warned against "walking on eggshells."
PA Christmas tree selected for Biden White House lawn
A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions. The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree. The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
Comments / 0