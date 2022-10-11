ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range

Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
PA Christmas tree selected for Biden White House lawn

A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions. The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree. The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA...
AFP

Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests

Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
