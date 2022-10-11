‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Discovers Fans Hated Him Before the Season

Big Brother 24 was full of ups and downs, but regardless, it kept fans on their toes and endlessly entertained. And Matthew Turner was a primary source of entertainment throughout the season. His feud with Jasmine Davis, Muffingate, and his nonchalant behavior amused numerous viewers. However, Turner and Big Brother 24 fans didn’t exactly start on the right foot.

Matthew Turner | Photo: CBS

Why ‘Big Brother 24’ fans disliked Turner before the season began

CBS waited until the day before the Big Brother 24 premiere to reveal the cast, which included Turner. Fans immediately picked apart their bios and pre-season interviews with different publications. Of course, they scoured the internet for information on the houseguests. And fans discovered unsettling details about Turner.

His sister, Holly, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter describing why Turner is an “absolute trash person.” She claimed he relentlessly bullied her, was racist, and highly manipulative.

Some fans supported Holly, while others were unsure of what to believe. However, most viewers went into Big Brother 24 with negative feelings toward Turner. But fans started to warm up to him after he defended Taylor Hale and joined the Leftovers alliance. Plus, his rivalry with Jasmine gave them even more reason to like him.

Fans’ perception of Turner turned (no pun intended) again when he betrayed and isolated Joseph Abdin during Dyre Fest. And let’s just say that the remainder of the season was a rollercoaster regarding the audience’s feelings about Turner. It certainly didn’t help that his first thought after finding out Kyle Capener wanted to start an all-white alliance was that Taylor Hale needed to leave.

The third-place finisher learns the fans’ opinions about him pre-season

After escaping the Big Brother 24 house , Turner has had a strong presence on social media. He posts numerous memes from his season, makes fun of himself and his fellow houseguests, and sometimes interacts with fans.

Turner has yet to address the allegations made against him. However, on Oct. 10, he wrote on his Twitter , “Not me JUST finding out from the BB24 Superlatives that y’all COULDN’T STAND me pre-season [three skull emojis].”

One fan commented, “We could barely stand you during the season,” and Turner replied, “LOL FAIR.”

Another Twitter user added, “And then by week 3 we all stanned you and then Dyre Fest happened and we didn’t like you again.” Again, Turner responded, “LMAO UNDERSTANDABLE.”

So, at least Turner seems to be self-aware.

Turner reflects on his gameplay in ‘Big Brother 24’

During an interview with Parade directly following the Big Brother 24 finale , Turner shared his thoughts on his gameplay.

“I feel like I fell into a lot of good situations and a lot of bad situations. And I had to balance it out. And I’m just happy to be here at the end of the day,” Turner explained. “There were some harder days than others, though, like when Alyssa got voted out, and the whole blow-up with Brittany happened. I don’t know what’s shown, so I’m just going from what I remember. That was a tough day.”

He continued, “Being a Have-Not was a tough day. Jasmine’s birthday was painfully boring. But I did my best. And even when I failed, when I was beat, when I was in third place, I was like, ‘Well, I’m not mad.’ I got further than I thought! I thought there was a chance I would have been out week one. So the fact that I wasn’t and I made it to jury and made to the final three? I can’t complain.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Dumps Joseph as Her Partner for ‘The Amazing Race’