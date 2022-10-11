ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

kool1027.com

Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest

Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
REMBERT, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington School District Two names Teacher of the Year

West Columbia, SC 10/12/2022 - Lexington Two proudly announced this week the selection of Lexington Two Innovation Center (L2IC) educator Anne Reamer as District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Brenda Hafner, L2IC Director Joni Coleman and Assistant Director Bernie Adkins, and other district administrators surprised Reamer with the news...
LEXINGTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
CASSATT, SC
WRDW-TV

Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Cayce Police Department puts donated e-car police cruiser in service

Cayce, SC 10/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Cayce Police Department recently placed a donated 2021 Tesla Model 3 into service as a part of the city’s law enforcement fleet. According to Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan, the car is the first e-car being used as a patrol vehicle in the State of South Carolina.
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Lower Richland High School student arrested for active shooter hoax call

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a Lower Richland High School student after a false call Monday. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the school around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. The Richland County School District Resource Officers were at the school at the time of the call and immediately evaluated the threat, determining it to be false.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
tmpresale.com

Fantasia in Columbia, SC Dec 2nd, 2022 – pre-sale code

The Fantasia presale code that people have been waiting for is available to our members to make use of 🙂 This is a great chance for you to buy Fantasia concert tickets before they go on sale. What an amazing experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

The SC State Fair kicks off today — here’s what you should know

The 153rd South Carolina State Fair begins today, Oct. 12, in Columbia and lasts through Oct. 23, bringing with it a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
COLUMBIA, SC

