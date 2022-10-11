ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment

The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
marinlocalnews.com

Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose; 4th incident in less than 24 hours

SAN JOSE -- A vehicle hit and severely injured by a pedestrian in San Jose Friday morning, the latest in a string of vehicle incidents involving pedestrians or bicyclists.San Jose police said the report came in a 9:37 a.m. about the collision which happened in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Automation Parkway near Hostetter Road in the Berryessa neighborhood.   Adult female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Police said it was the fourth collision involving pedestrians and bicyclists in less than 24 hours. On Thursday...
KRON4 News

Second hit-and-run reported in San Jose today

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A second hit-and-run was reported in San Jose on Thursday, this one fatal. It happened near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course, where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle at Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. The motorist is cooperating with police. As KRON4 previously reported, an earlier […]
losgatan.com

Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans

Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Survey of Santa Clara County doctors finds majority plan to quit in next three years

SANTA CLARA COUNTY’S health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC) — nearly 69 percent of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
