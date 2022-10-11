Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Allenton American Legion Post 483 donation enabling veterans to hunt | By Ron Naab
October 13, 2022 – West Bend, WI – At the October meeting of the Allenton American Legion Post 483, Commander Chris Wassink-Klein made a $500 donation to Chuck Dodge of the Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt-2022. This is a yearly donation the Allenton American Legion Post 483 makes to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | h.e.l.p. Corner in Hartford
Washington Co., WI – The h.e.l.p. Corner is a Health Equipment Lending Program designed to provide Washington County residents in need with access to durable medical equipment. Click below and take a tour. Our h.e.l.p. Corners accept donations of durable medical equipment that is clean and in good condition....
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Museum of Wisconsin Art offers Bloomin’ Workshop: Artistry of Enchanted Entryways on Saturday, November 5, 2022
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veteran’s Avenue, West Bend, WI, is offering the Bloomin’ Workshop: Artistry of Enchanted Entryways on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Expecting to host an enchanting event? Learn how to construct, adorn,...
On Milwaukee
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Standing Firm in a Crumbling Culture event at Community Church October 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Community Church of West Bend, 2005 S. Main St., West Bend, WI, will host the seminar “Standing Firm in a Crumbling Culture…without it falling on you.”. Keynote speaker will be Tammy...
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Be part of the D11SC sisters’ crafts at West Bend Farmers Market on Saturday, October 15
West Bend, WI – Eleven sisters who are part of D11SC Deco Mesh Wreaths, will be displaying their decorative wreaths on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the West Bend Farmers’ Market. The story behind the sisters’ dates to 2013 when their mother, Sally, passed and the 11 sisters...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
milwaukeemag.com
Actual TYME Machines Are Back!
For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Comments / 0