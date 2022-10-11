ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, CO

Vail Daily

Amy Jane David: Making the ‘Magic Hour’ a lifestyle

Amy Jane David isn’t just a caricatured Warren Miller-copying, tear-drop trailer-living, parking lot apres burrito-eating pow-chaser. Though she’s a featured on-snow star in Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) “Magic Hour,” which makes it’s Vail debut on Sunday at Vail Mountain School at 7 p.m., the content creating Swiss army knife does more than rip crazy lines. She’s a writer, media producer and advocate for women empowerment in the backcountry square — where her niche was carved by her intellect as much as her Icelandic planks.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration

On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Mountain turns on the first snow guns of the season

Vail Resorts is wasting no time preparing for winter. With the peak of leaf-peeping season barely behind us, an Instagram post early Thursday from Vail Mountain’s official account shows the first snow guns of the season firing up in preparation for the resort’s projected Nov. 11 Opening Day.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County Fairgrounds plan envisions bigger grandstands, RV park, new building

The Eagle County Fairgrounds loses money every year. But are improvements worth the costs?. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard a presentation from Crossroads Consultants about a new master plan for the fairgrounds. No decisions have been made, but it’s an ambitious plan, with elements including expanding seating at the rodeo arena, relocating the county animal shelter and adding a 100-space RV park with other areas for tent camping.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Elevation country music event debuts at Beaver Creek

Some of the hottest names in country music and some names you’re sure to hear of soon were singing their hearts out in Beaver Creek and beyond earlier this month. It was all part of Elevation, a music industry event that literally breaks music and let’s radio, film and television music production professionals and influencers hear the music for the first time and possibly give those songs some more play.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, PrimaVail to host free homebuyer class

The town of Vail and PrimaVail are teaming up to host “Vail 81657: A Homebuyer’s Guide for the Local.”. The class is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Grand View Room, located on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure. Yeti’s Grind will be providing coffee and tea and breakfast bites will also be available.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Guest opinion: Thank you, President Biden, for new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument

Kathy Chandler-Henry, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney, Josh Blanchard, Tamara Pogue, and Elisabeth Lawrence. As county commissioners from Summit and Eagle counties, we are incredibly excited about the new national monument featuring Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range. Our counties are at the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that make our state famous across the world. Their scenic beauty and endless adventures are treasures that are loved by millions of people. The designation of this new national monument will help us protect and enhance the area and its legacy.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to host housing lottery for Vail Heights condo

On Wednesday, the town of Vail announced it would host a lottery drawing for the sale of a deed-restricted home at Vail Heights Condominiums. The 552-square-foot property is a one-bedroom, one-bath home located at 2059 Chamonix Lane #10 in West Vail for $422,000. Qualification info can be found at VailGov.com/currentlistings...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes

CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: An Army vet’s support for Camp Hale monument

As a U.S. Army veteran, I am writing to support President’s Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. The areas being proposed for monument status are perfectly suited for such a designation. The courageous World War II ski troopers who trained at Camp Hale were the...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: John Stoetzer

John James Brown Stoetzer, Jr. died peacefully in Eagle, Colorado on September 26, 2022, at the age of 88. Mr. Stoetzer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Jones Stoetzer. Mr. Stoetzer is survived by his children, Joan Stoetzer Deck of Eagle, Colorado (Stacy), John James Brown Stoetzer III of Driggs, Idaho (Cynthia), Helen Van Law Stoetzer Habiger of Eagle, Colorado (Robert), and by four grandchildren, Anna Katherine Deck, Audrey Stoetzer Deck, Jack Kendrick Habiger, Megan Lynn Habiger of Eagle, Colorado. Mr. Stoetzer had been a businessman and an active volunteer in his community. John loved spending time with family and friends. John was first and foremost a wonderful husband, father and family man. He enjoyed golf, tennis and skiing as well as daily walks with his wife. He was well known for his warmth, kindness and good humor, a true “people person” who was genuinely interested in all he met.
EAGLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Delays slated for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

Expect delays on Interstate 70 in the evening today. Traffic delays on I-70, east of Glenwood Springs are expected into the evening while crews work to remove the remains of a commercial vehicle crash that happened yesterday morning, a Colorado Department of Transportation news release states. The crash was by...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

McQueeney: Committed to supporting our workforce

Eagle County is a great place to live! It has been my honor to represent you as your county commissioner for the past several years to address the issues you have told me are important to you. I look forward to continuing to build a stronger community with your vote again this election year.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

