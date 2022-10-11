BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.

