Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation
BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
BYU hosts first in-person 7 Experiences Summit
The Experience Research Organization held the 7 Experiences Summit, the first in-person conference of its kind from Oct. 12-15 at BYU. The summit brought professionals and academics from around the world to Provo for four days of workshops, presentations and the chance to rub shoulders with others who are passionate about creating and understanding experiences.
Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers
Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
Eye on the Y: BYU School of Communication alumni assist in publishing Tara Bench’s latest cookbook, BYU alumni finds E. coli bacteria in Turkeys
Former BYU student, food blogger, and founder of Tara Teaspoon, Tara Bench, brought BYU communication alumni Britney Fronk, Amy Hamilton and Lindsay Steele to her team to assist in the publishing of her latest cookbook. Fronk graduated from BYU in 2019 with a BA in public relations. As part of...
Students learn more about campus resources for BYU Homecoming noonday activities
BYU students gathered in Brigham Square to play games, eat snacks and learn about campus resources for ongoing Homecoming celebrations. Resources such as BYUSA, Dining Services and The Office of Civic Engagement set up camp in white tents just outside the Wilkinson Student Center. Between classes, students stopped by to grab fliers, free swag and snacks from the different booths. The booths featured a number of games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.
Ballroom Dance Company premieres their ‘Come Alive’ showcase for BYU Homecoming
BYU Ballroom Dance Company performed a sneak peek of their upcoming tour at the Richards Building Dance Studio Theatre Oct. 14-15. Featuring 32 performers, Ballroom Dance Company’s ‘Come Alive’ showcase presented 18 dances. From the Viennese Waltz to the Samba, the company performed a variety of different types of ballroom dance. Their showcase title “Come Alive” was inspired by their opening number and song of the same name from the movie The Greatest Showman.
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
Experts encourage immunizations for flu and COVID-19
Flu season is beginning and experts are encouraging students to prioritize immunizations for both flu and COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season peaks around fall and winter, starting in the midst of the fall semester for students. At BYU, an epidemiology and infectious disease prevention professor and a Student Health Center medical assistant say COVID-19 is still spreading, and vaccinations are important.
Local band discusses the decline of real instruments in mainstream music — ‘It is the human element that makes live music so interesting’
The band Uncertified, a group of BYU students and graduates in Provo, said real instruments are being increasingly supplemented with technology in mainstream music. BYU student and band member Marcus Young said that Uncertified has been performing live since March. They have performed at Campus Plaza, The Branbury, The Hut, Provo Town Centre Mall and King Henry. An estimated 300 people attended their last gig, according to the band.
Alpine School District adopts new unisex dress code
Utah’s Alpine School District updated its dress code on the evening of Oct. 11 to incorporate a more unisex approach into school clothing guidelines. The dress code, Policy 5152 of Alpine School District, says “dress standards promote a learning environment free of unnecessary disruption” and that parents are primarily responsible for their students’ dress. The dress code has only been updated three times since 1983.
