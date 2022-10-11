ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
BYU Newsnet

Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation

BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU hosts first in-person 7 Experiences Summit

The Experience Research Organization held the 7 Experiences Summit, the first in-person conference of its kind from Oct. 12-15 at BYU. The summit brought professionals and academics from around the world to Provo for four days of workshops, presentations and the chance to rub shoulders with others who are passionate about creating and understanding experiences.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Texas State
Provo, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
College Basketball
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
BYU Newsnet

Students learn more about campus resources for BYU Homecoming noonday activities

BYU students gathered in Brigham Square to play games, eat snacks and learn about campus resources for ongoing Homecoming celebrations. Resources such as BYUSA, Dining Services and The Office of Civic Engagement set up camp in white tents just outside the Wilkinson Student Center. Between classes, students stopped by to grab fliers, free swag and snacks from the different booths. The booths featured a number of games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Ballroom Dance Company premieres their ‘Come Alive’ showcase for BYU Homecoming

BYU Ballroom Dance Company performed a sneak peek of their upcoming tour at the Richards Building Dance Studio Theatre Oct. 14-15. Featuring 32 performers, Ballroom Dance Company’s ‘Come Alive’ showcase presented 18 dances. From the Viennese Waltz to the Samba, the company performed a variety of different types of ballroom dance. Their showcase title “Come Alive” was inspired by their opening number and song of the same name from the movie The Greatest Showman.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Experts encourage immunizations for flu and COVID-19

Flu season is beginning and experts are encouraging students to prioritize immunizations for both flu and COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season peaks around fall and winter, starting in the midst of the fall semester for students. At BYU, an epidemiology and infectious disease prevention professor and a Student Health Center medical assistant say COVID-19 is still spreading, and vaccinations are important.
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Judkins
BYU Newsnet

Local band discusses the decline of real instruments in mainstream music — ‘It is the human element that makes live music so interesting’

The band Uncertified, a group of BYU students and graduates in Provo, said real instruments are being increasingly supplemented with technology in mainstream music. BYU student and band member Marcus Young said that Uncertified has been performing live since March. They have performed at Campus Plaza, The Branbury, The Hut, Provo Town Centre Mall and King Henry. An estimated 300 people attended their last gig, according to the band.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Alpine School District adopts new unisex dress code

Utah’s Alpine School District updated its dress code on the evening of Oct. 11 to incorporate a more unisex approach into school clothing guidelines. The dress code, Policy 5152 of Alpine School District, says “dress standards promote a learning environment free of unnecessary disruption” and that parents are primarily responsible for their students’ dress. The dress code has only been updated three times since 1983.
ALPINE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy