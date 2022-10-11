Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Lost on the trail? You’re probably going to meet the Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crisp, vivid glacier ice and and an endless cascade of mountains are just a snippet of what Alaska Army National Guard members see as they fly above the Alaskan terrain searching for a missing person. Often, the guard searches for a hiker, snowmachiner or hunter that...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
The weekend brings a new round of stormy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A chill was in the air as Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska were still yawning in the morning. Campbell Creek Science Center dipped to 17 degrees. With sunshine, daytime highs did reach the lower 40s. Interior Alaska and west coasts will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies and very...
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and snow arrive this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low spinning over the Aleutians is helping to draw warm, moist air north to Alaska as we head into the weekend. Anchorage and surrounding areas should be aware that freezing rain is likely, so roads and sidewalks will be slippery. Winter weather advisory starts Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC hears complaint alleging campaign coordination
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission heard final arguments alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign illegally coordinated with current staff and the Super PAC A Stronger Alaska on Friday. No decision was reached immediately, and the commission now has 10 days to issue a ruling.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dozens in Hooper Bay still without permanent housing after historic storm
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on plans for Anchorage's homeless population, a scheduled hearing to resolve the campaign finance violations alleged of Gov. Mike Dunleavy and others, and new concerns over migrating birds and avian influenza in Alaska. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Last Frontier Honor Flight braves elements during D.C. trip
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly two dozen Alaska veterans were in the nation’s capital Thursday visiting memorials. Braving the rain, it was a day of reflection for the veterans, most seeing memorials for wars they fought in for the first time. “I almost cried just seeing the whole thing....
alaskasnewssource.com
US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Bethel and St. Michael to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Teams will be arriving Saturday to register residents for assistance and answer questions concerning the application process and what will follow, according...
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Oct. 13, 2022
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Blood Bank faces critical need for O-positive, O-negative blood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past 10 years, Hope Aldrighette has visited a blood bank every few months. “I’ve donated four gallons at this point, that’s kind of crazy,” Aldrighette said. During each visit when she donates blood, blood banks are able to collect enough blood...
alaskasnewssource.com
JBER runway gets a big upgrade
The island and project are owned and operated by Cook Inlet Region Inc., which sells the energy generated by the turbines to Chugach Electric as part of a 25-year power purchase agreement. Protestors demands answers for inmate deaths. Updated: 5 hours ago. Protestors joined the ACLU of Alaska in pressuring...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy leads in latest fundraising in Alaska governor race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. His campaign reported about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Oct. 7, with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA disaster hotline launches in aftermath of September storms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been traveling to different villages on a nearly daily basis since the remnants of Typhoon Merbok impacted the west coast of Alaska last month. They are helping survivors register for FEMA assistance and performing home inspections. On Wednesday,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Expedited hearing for Dunleavy campaign finance violations set for Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expedited hearing for alleged campaign finance violations by the campaign to reelect Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been set for Friday at 1 p.m., following a meeting Wednesday by the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and 907 Initiative filed the complaint...
Comments / 0