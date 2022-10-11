Read full article on original website
Florida hosts LSU in cross-division rivalry match
Last season, the Florida Gators traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for their annual showdown with the Louisiana State Tigers. The Gators were the No. 20 team in the country and sitting at a respectable 4-2. Three hundred and twenty one LSU rushing yards and four Florida turnovers later, the Tigers...
Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game
The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
No.13 Florida extends winning streak to four with sweep of Mississippi State
The ball was served by the smack of the palm of Florida freshman libero Emily Canaan, Mississippi State graduate student outside hitter Gabby Waden made contact, but it was arrant, and the ball bounced out of bounds. The Gators worked in stride toward their fourth straight win. No.13 Florida (14-3,...
UF lands commitment from Top-100 defensive back Dijon Johnson
Florida landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Dijon Johnson Thursday. Johnson is the Gators’ 22nd commit of the 2023 recruiting class and their third ranked in the top 100 of the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson had formerly committed to Ohio State, but decommitted from the Buckeyes in July....
Florida vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
Florida and LSU may not be natural rivals geographically, but the current era of SEC scheduling with a permanent crossover opponent has made this annual meeting one of the conference’s more entertaining rivalries. As we’ve seen in recent years, Florida-LSU is often an “expect the unexpected” game.
Stephen A. Smith says he's 'not hearing anything good' about Brian Kelly
LSU took it on the chin last Saturday at home against Tennessee and its No. 25 ranking is long gone. Brian Kelly’s Tigers fell to 4-2, their winning streak halted at 4 in embarrassing fashion after a 40-13 loss to the No. 6 Volunteers. Now comes the fallout. ESPN...
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Teurlings Takes Thriller From Lafayette Christian Academy to Remain Unbeaten
In a game that lived up to the hype, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to go on a 4th down heave from Preston Welch to Bradford Cain in front of a sold out crowd at Knight Field.
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Color guard’s new routine is out of this world
The LHS color guard is back and better than ever with their newest performance, “Pale Blue Dot.”. This performance is not the only thing that is new this year. The team has a new captain now too. The color guard team ended last school year by choosing who would...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Boutique lodging built from shipping containers coming to Youngsville as sports complex expands
A $1 million boutique lodging project is expected to wrap up in Youngsville's Royville District around the same time as the city completes the expansion of its sports complex. Royville Lofts will include 12 rooms housed in retrofitted shipping containers with communal indoor and outdoor spaces in the city's historic district. Those spearheading the project say their target demographic is families visiting the city for travel ball tournaments at the Youngsville Sports Complex and those attending weddings at the nearby St. Anne Catholic Church.
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
