Baton Rouge, LA

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida hosts LSU in cross-division rivalry match

Last season, the Florida Gators traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for their annual showdown with the Louisiana State Tigers. The Gators were the No. 20 team in the country and sitting at a respectable 4-2. Three hundred and twenty one LSU rushing yards and four Florida turnovers later, the Tigers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game

The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

UF lands commitment from Top-100 defensive back Dijon Johnson

Florida landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Dijon Johnson Thursday. Johnson is the Gators’ 22nd commit of the 2023 recruiting class and their third ranked in the top 100 of the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson had formerly committed to Ohio State, but decommitted from the Buckeyes in July....
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida vs. LSU: Prediction and preview

Florida and LSU may not be natural rivals geographically, but the current era of SEC scheduling with a permanent crossover opponent has made this annual meeting one of the conference’s more entertaining rivalries. As we’ve seen in recent years, Florida-LSU is often an “expect the unexpected” game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
libertypatriotpress.com

Color guard's new routine is out of this world

The LHS color guard is back and better than ever with their newest performance, “Pale Blue Dot.”. This performance is not the only thing that is new this year. The team has a new captain now too. The color guard team ended last school year by choosing who would...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Boutique lodging built from shipping containers coming to Youngsville as sports complex expands

A $1 million boutique lodging project is expected to wrap up in Youngsville's Royville District around the same time as the city completes the expansion of its sports complex. Royville Lofts will include 12 rooms housed in retrofitted shipping containers with communal indoor and outdoor spaces in the city's historic district. Those spearheading the project say their target demographic is families visiting the city for travel ball tournaments at the Youngsville Sports Complex and those attending weddings at the nearby St. Anne Catholic Church.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates

National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
LAFAYETTE, LA

